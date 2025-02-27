Attorney General Tong Statement on Bomb Threat Targeting Senator Harding and His Family
Press Releases
02/27/2025
Attorney General Tong Statement on Bomb Threat Targeting Senator Harding and His Family
(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong released the following statement regarding the bomb threat targeting State Sen. Stephen Harding and his family.
“Sen. Harding is a longtime friend and colleague, and he is a very good man. I am grateful that he and his family are safe. I thank law enforcement for their professionalism in responding to and investigating this threat. Violence and threats of violence are unacceptable. And it is never, ever acceptable to threaten someone’s family. There is no place for this in Connecticut and it has to stop.”
