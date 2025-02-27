Ecopax Launches BioBrew™: A Revolutionary, Sustainable Coffee Cup Solution

As demand for sustainable food service rises, Ecopax introduces BioBrew™–a groundbreaking biodegradable coffee cup designed to reduce environmental impact.

EASTON, PA, PA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As demand for sustainable food service increases, Ecopax introduces BioBrew™ –a groundbreaking biodegradable coffee cup designed to significantly reduce environmental impact. Made 100% polyethylene-free and 90% repulpable, BioBrew™ provides a sustainable alternative to conventional paper cups. The product is pending Home Compostability certification, aligning with Ecopax’s commitment to innovation and environmental responsibility.“Now is the time to join the movement, reduce waste, and contribute to a greener future,” said Christina Wong, President of Ecopax. “Our mission is to help businesses achieve their sustainability goals with packaging that delivers performance and quality. With coffee representing the largest segment of the hot beverage market, BioBrew™ has immense potential to reduce waste and drive change across the industry, from coffee shops to major restaurant chains.”In the U.S., an estimated 50 billion disposable cups are discarded annually, and traditional polyethylene-lined paper cups can take up to 20 years to decompose, according to chemical manufacturer BASF. BioBrew™ addresses this crisis by offering an actionable, sustainable alternative.Key Features of BioBrew™:• 100% Polyethylene-Free: A sustainable alternative to traditional cups.• 90% Repulpable: More environmentally friendly than conventional options.• Pending Home Compostability Certification: Moving toward full biodegradability.• Heat-Resistant & High-Quality: Ideal for hot beverages.• Premium Branding Surface: Provides a smooth, white exterior for clear branding.BioBrew™ offers beverage-serving businesses an effective way to reduce plastic waste in landfills without compromising performance. Several major national chains have already incorporated BioBrew™ into their sustainability strategies.About EcopaxFounded in 2006, Ecopax is a family-owned, minority-owned company providing high-quality, sustainable packaging solutions for the food service industry. Recently awarded the William B. Darden 2024 Supplier of the Year Award, Ecopax is committed to supporting businesses transitioning to sustainable alternatives.For more information, visit Ecopaxinc.com or contact customer support at customersupport@ecopaxinc.com.

