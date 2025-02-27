net2phone Introduces Advanced AI Agent

net2phone AI Agent manages sales, support, and administrative tasks across website, phone, and chat for enhanced customer experiences

Newark, NJ, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone, a leading provider of intelligent communications-as-a-service for businesses and contact centers, today introduced net2phone AI Agent, offering businesses of all sizes a highly scalable and customizable virtual agent to provide exceptional customer experiences across sales, support and administrative tasks.

“net2phone AI Agent leverages conversational AI to engage customers in helpful dialogues and to take approved actions on their behalf,” said Zali Ritholtz, net2phone’s COO. “From answering routine customer questions on order status and product availability to executing more complex tasks such as managing appointments or processing product returns, the net2phone AI Agent follows the company’s business rules and leverages external APIs to interact with your existing programs, software, and databases – assisting customers in much the same way an employee would but with greater speed, consistency and more cost effectively.”

net2phone AI Agent handles many aspects of routine customer interactions across the organization including:

Answering incoming calls and inquiries

Scheduling appointments and sending follow-up reminders

Providing customers with personalized account data including balances and order status

Greeting visitors on the website and guiding them in real-time

“Customers have strong channel preferences,” Ritholtz added. “net2phone AI Agent engages customers on the organization’s website, on the phone, or via chat – in whichever medium the customer is most comfortable. It is also fluent in multiple languages including English, Spanish and Portuguese, and is available around the clock.”

net2phone AI Agent helps organizations solve common sales, support and staffing challenges including:

Optimizing staffing levels in response to volatile demand

Recruiting, hiring and training staff for temporary or seasonal roles that do not provide long-term value

Repeatedly addressing similar and routine customer inquiries and requests

Scheduling appointments and reminders

See the net2phone AI Agent website for more details on key features and functionalities: https://www.net2phone.com/products/ai-agent.

“net2phone AI Agent provides businesses of all sizes with a highly scalable and cost-effective solution to significant challenges organizations face as they work to enhance the experience of customer interactions,” said Jonah Fink, CEO of net2phone. “We invite businesses of all sizes to see how net2phone AI Agent can help your business grow more profitably.”

About net2phone:

net2phone’s innovative cloud-based, unified communications as a service, contact center as a service and SIP trunking solutions help businesses around the globe succeed through smarter conversations with enhanced intelligence and insights. net2phone’s commitment to delivering reliable and high-quality communications services has earned it a reputation as a leader in both innovation and growth. net2phone is a subsidiary of IDT Corporation (NYSE: IDT). To learn more, please visit net2phone.com or connect on LinkedIn.

net2phone Media Contact:

Denise D'Arienzo

VP of Marketing & Sales Operations

Email: denise.darienzo@net2phone.com

IDT Corporation Investor Relations Contact:

Bill Ulrey

Phone: (973) 438-3838

E-mail: invest@idt.net





# # #





Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.