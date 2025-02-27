GreyMatter by GreyOrange Recognized in Interact Analysis’ Warehouse Software Market Insight Report

Interact Analysis predicts the warehouse automation software market will reach over $16 billion by 2030

ATLANTA, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GreyOrange Inc., a leader in AI-driven fulfillment automation, announces recognition of its GreyMatter hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration in Interact Analysis’ comprehensive report, Warehouse Software Market Insight. Authored by Interact Analysis Research Manager Rueben Scriven and Senior Analyst Irene Zhang, the report reveals key insights into the rapidly evolving warehouse software market, highlighting a projected CAGR of 12.7% from 2023 to 2030. Interact Analysis predicts the warehouse automation software market will reach over $16 billion by 2030.

The report underscores the pivotal role of mobile robots in propelling growth within the fleet management system market. Their swift deployment, space efficiency compared to fixed automation, and flexible purchasing models, such as Robotics as a Service (RaaS), have accelerated the adoption of mobile robots - and the need for corresponding software.

According to the report, “To enhance operational efficiency in warehouses, implementing a Warehouse Execution System (WES) is likely to be considered a strategic choice.”

“With more disparate automation systems being used, along with more complex logistical processes, the need for fine-tuned orchestration and execution is becoming paramount to stay ahead of the curve,” said Rueben Scriven, Research Manager, Interact Analysis. “Being able to orchestrate fixed automation, mobile automation, and manual operations, GreyMatter is a true Warehouse Execution System.”

In alignment with this concept, GreyMatter’s hyper-intelligent warehouse orchestration is at the forefront of this software revolution. GreyMatter is designed to solve critical warehouse operation challenges. It seamlessly supports both fixed automation and robotics while maintaining exceptional reliability as agent numbers grow. With advanced functional areas like Fulfillment Engine, Inventory in Motion, and Integrated Automation, GreyMatter ensures precise and efficient operational orchestration.

“The recognition of GreyMatter’s value to the industry by Interact Analysis is a nod to the commitment of GreyOrange to producing competitive advantages for our customers,” said Akash Gupta, Co-Founder and CEO, GreyOrange. “GreyMatter’s capability to operate across various facility types, flex up and down according to inventory levels and demand, and provide agnostic multiagent orchestration for robotic and human labor differentiates the WES, and prepares companies today with solutions for future needs.”

Download the Warehouse Software Market Insight report, compliments of GreyOrange here.

Learn more about GreyOrange’s GreyMatter by visiting www.greyorange.com.

Interact Analysis, Warehouse Software Market Insight 2025, Rueben Scriven and Irene Zhang; January 2025



About Interact Analysis

Interact Analysis is the leading authority on the warehouse automation market. With analysts located across the world including the US, China, UK, and Germany, Interact Analysis helps its clients stay ahead of the curve with its high quality research and analysis.

About GreyOrange

GreyOrange Inc. is at the forefront of AI-driven robotics systems, transforming distribution and fulfillment centers worldwide. Its emphasis on orchestration, innovation, and customer satisfaction marks a new era in efficient, responsive supply chain solutions. The company’s solutions offer a competitive advantage by increasing productivity, empowering growth and scale, mitigating labor challenges, reducing risk and time to market, and creating better experiences for customers and employees. Founded in 2012, GreyOrange is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with offices and partners across the Americas, Europe, and Asia. For more information, visit www.greyorange.com.

Media Contact

Leah R H Robinson, APR

LeadCoverage

leah@leadcoverage.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/92008480-c341-412b-9df1-dca3d9c05478

GreyMatter by GreyOrange Recognized in Interact Analysis’ Warehouse Software Market Insight Report Being able to orchestrate fixed automation, mobile automation, and manual operations, GreyMatter is a true Warehouse Execution System.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.