Gala Introduces Solana Bridge for GalaChain, Expanding Cross-Chain Utility

$TRUMP Token Now Supported for Seamless Asset Transfers

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gala is advancing blockchain interoperability with the launch of the Solana Bridge for GalaChain, enabling seamless asset transfers between GalaChain and Solana. As one of the fastest and most widely adopted blockchain networks, Solana’s integration enhances GalaChain’s accessibility and expands its role in the broader Web3 ecosystem.

The Solana Bridge strengthens GalaChain’s cross-chain functionality, providing users with more flexibility and control over their assets. Initially, $TRUMP is the first token supported for bridging, allowing users to transfer it to GalaChain where it will be received as $GTRUMP. Additional assets will be introduced soon, expanding cross-chain capabilities for token holders and developers alike.

Solana’s high-speed transactions and low fees make it an ideal blockchain for GalaChain’s expansion. By connecting to Solana, GalaChain users gain access to a wider DeFi and crypto ecosystem while maintaining the efficiency and security of GalaChain’s Layer 1 blockchain infrastructure. This integration reinforces Gala's broader commitment to decentralization and seamless blockchain connectivity.

“Cross-chain interoperability is the future of Web3,” said Eric Schiermeyer, CEO and Founder of Gala. “Integrating GalaChain with Solana is a major step toward that vision, ensuring users can move assets freely and efficiently across chain ecosystems.”

The Solana Bridge launch is part of a broader initiative to enhance GalaChain’s ecosystem. Gala is currently in beta testing for its Gala Wallet app, which will provide users with an easy way to create or connect a GalaChain wallet, unlocking additional functionality across the platform.

For more details and updates, visit www.galagames.com or follow Gala on X, Telegram, or Discord.

About Gala

Gala, founded in 2019, is a pioneer in blockchain-based, groundbreaking platform built on GalaChain, a purpose-built Layer 1 blockchain tailored for Web3 applications in gaming, music, and film. By leveraging GalaChain’s decentralized architecture and high-performance capabilities, Gala is transforming digital asset ownership, offering players unprecedented control and value through blockchain-powered ecosystems.

Gala’s ecosystem is powered by GALA tokens, which are distributed daily based on an annual halving model. These tokens are split between the platform’s Founder’s Node operators and the Gala Conservatorship, reinforcing the company’s commitment to decentralization and community-driven growth. For more information visit www.galagames.com or follow Gala on X, Telegram, or Discord.





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/90b18b3b-f3fb-4f52-8e67-c36a7a4de925

Contact: Press@gala.games

Gala Introduces Solana Bridge for GalaChain, Expanding Cross-Chain Utility Gala is advancing blockchain interoperability with the launch of the Solana Bridge for GalaChain, enabling seamless asset transfers between GalaChain and Solana. Initially, $TRUMP is the first token supported for bridging, allowing users to transfer it to GalaChain where it will be received as $GTRUMP. Additional assets will be introduced soon, expanding cross-chain capabilities for token holders and developers alike.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.