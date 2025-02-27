Robert Califf, MD, MAAC, to Deliver Keynote Address at 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference

Following the keynote address, Dr. Califf will participate in an expert panel discussing the evolving challenges in neuromuscular disease research and care, moderated by Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, Chief Research Officer, MDA.

New York, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) announced today that Robert Califf, MD, MAAC, former Commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration and currently Instructor in Medicine at Duke University School of Medicine, will deliver the keynote address and participate on the panel that follows at the 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference. The event, held in Dallas, Texas from March 16–19, 2025, brings together the world’s leading experts in neuromuscular disease research and care. Dr. Califf’s keynote presentation will take place on March 17 at 11 a.m. CT in person in Dallas and via live stream. Registration is open for both in-person and virtual attendance here.

Dr. Califf, a renowned cardiologist and clinical trial expert, has dedicated much of his career to advancing medical research and regulatory science. As FDA Commissioner, his leadership has been pivotal in accelerating the development and evaluation of innovative therapies, including those for rare diseases like amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD), and spinal muscular atrophy (SMA).

“It is an honor to address the 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference, an event that epitomizes collaboration and progress in the field of neuromuscular diseases,” said Dr. Califf. “The advancements in gene therapy, precision medicine, and patient-centered care represent a bright horizon, but much work remains to ensure equitable access to these groundbreaking therapies and a full understanding of the benefits and risks of these major technological advances for all patients that we must address together.”

The Largest Gathering Focused on Neuromuscular Diseases

As the largest U.S. conference solely dedicated to neuromuscular diseases, the 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference will highlight the latest advancements in research, clinical care, and treatment development.

“Our community is looking forward to welcoming Dr. Califf to deliver the keynote address,” said Sharon Hesterlee, PhD, EVP, Chief Research Officer, MDA. “His insights into the intersection of science, policy, and patient care are critical as we navigate the challenges of funding and the regulatory landscape in these unique times.”

Panel Discussion on Research and Care in the Age of Therapies

Following Dr. Califf’s keynote he will participate in a panel discussion moderated by Dr. Hesterlee featuring experts in neuromuscular research and care including Barry J. Byrne, MD, PhD, MDA Board Member and Associate Chair of Pediatrics and Director of the Powell Gene Therapy Center at the University of Florida. The panel will explore critical topics such as the recent changes in Federal government policy on research and development, challenges of gene therapy delivery, equitable access to treatments, and the integration of cutting-edge therapies into clinical practice.

Advancing Progress for Neuromuscular Disease

“The 2025 MDA Clinical & Scientific Conference will provide an invaluable platform for collaboration and the exchange of ideas as we continue to work toward cures and therapies for the families we serve. We’re grateful to have Dr. Califf deliver the keynote address given his extraordinary leadership in regulatory science,” said Donald S. Wood, PhD, President and CEO, MDA.

About Robert M. Califf, MD, MACC

Robert M. Califf, MD, MACC, is a cardiologist and former Commissioner of the U.S. FDA, serving from February 2016 to January 2017 and again from 2022 to January 2025. Prior to this, he was the FDA’s Deputy Commissioner for Medical Products and Tobacco. Before joining the FDA, Dr. Califf was a professor of medicine and vice chancellor for clinical and translational research at Duke University, where he also founded and directed the Duke Clinical Research Institute. An internationally recognized expert in cardiovascular medicine, clinical research, and healthcare quality, Dr. Califf has led landmark clinical trials and published over 1,200 peer-reviewed articles. He is a Member of the National Academy of Medicine and has served on numerous advisory panels for the FDA and the National Institutes of Health (NIH). Dr. Califf holds a medical degree from Duke University and completed his residency in internal medicine at the University of California, San Francisco, and a fellowship in cardiology at Duke.

For the full conference agenda, visit MDAConference.org .

Press inquiries, email press@mdausa.org.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association

Muscular Dystrophy Association (MDA) is the #1 voluntary health organization in the United States for people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular conditions. For 75 years, MDA has led the way in accelerating research, advancing care, and advocating support and inclusion of families living with neuromuscular disease. MDA's mission is to empower the people we serve to live longer, more independent lives. To learn more visit mda.org and follow MDA on Instagram, Facebook, X, Threads, TikTok, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

About Muscular Dystrophy Association’s 75th Anniversary

In 2025, the Muscular Dystrophy Association proudly marks 75 years legacy, impact and momentum in the fight against neuromuscular diseases. Since our founding, MDA has been at the forefront of research breakthroughs, providing access to comprehensive care, and championing the rights of people living with muscular dystrophy, ALS, and over 300 other neuromuscular diseases. This milestone has been made possible by generations of dedicated support from people living with neuromuscular disease, their families, researchers, clinicians, volunteers, and donors—who boldly drive our mission forward. As we look ahead, we remain committed to honoring this legacy, building on the impact we’ve made together, and continuing our momentum toward transformative progress for people living with neuromuscular disorders. To learn more visit MDA75.org.

