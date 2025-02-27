Fleetio Expands Geotab Integration with Shop Network Add-In to Improve Maintenance Management

Upgraded functionality enables fleet managers to locate nearby Maintenance Shop Network vendors directly within MyGeotab

BIRMINGHAM, AL, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fleetio, the leading fleet optimization platform, announced the development of its first Map Add-In for Geotab’s MyGeotab platform, enhancing its integration with the connected vehicle provider. The add-in enables mutual customers to quickly direct drivers to preferred vendors within Fleetio’s Maintenance Shop Network without leaving MyGeotab.

Fleetio’s Maintenance Shop Network connects fleets with tens of thousands of national, independent and mobile service providers to automate and expedite the repair approval process and get real-time visibility into outsourced maintenance activity. By bringing Fleetio functionality directly into MyGeotab, the Shop Network add-in helps fleet managers and dispatchers coordinate service, reduce downtime and view preferred shop options based on a vehicle’s current location.

"This new feature strengthens the connection between telematics and maintenance management, allowing fleets to make informed decisions without leaving their Geotab dashboard," said Stefano Daneri, Product Marketing Manager at Fleetio. "By integrating Fleetio’s Maintenance Shop Network, we’re enabling fleets to get back on the road quicker and eliminate the headaches associated with tracking and logging repairs."

Fleetio developed the Map Add-In to address the needs of joint customers, particularly those managing outsourced maintenance for on-the-road drivers. Key features include:

Shop Search by Proximity: View verified and unverified maintenance shops, including mobile service providers, near the vehicle’s current location based on GPS data.

Preferred Shops Filtering: Direct drivers to the fleet’s trusted service providers.

Accessible Shop Details: Access shop information, including services offered and pricing, in a map or list view for better decision-making and cost control.

Improved Maintenance Coordination: Direct drivers to approved shops from MyGeotab and complete repair order approvals automatically in Fleetio.

"Fleets face constant pressure to optimize operations while addressing unexpected challenges, and our integration with Fleetio continues to evolve and deliver the resources necessary for continual development," said Emily Williams, Head of Transportation Business Development at Geotab. "The new Map Add-In brings critical maintenance shop information into MyGeotab, making it easier for fleets to respond quickly and help vehicles remain on the road, safely."

This add-in expands on Fleetio's existing integration with Geotab, which allows customers to sync real-time telematics data such as GPS tracking, engine fault codes, sensor data and utilization metrics into the Fleetio platform for a holistic view of fleet performance and health. To learn more, visit Fleetio’s Geotab Integration Page.

Fleetio provides comprehensive solutions and resources to run, repair and optimize vehicles and assets, allowing fleets to gain control of what’s happening today, stay ahead of what’s coming tomorrow and confidently deliver results for their business. Founded in 2012, the company’s cloud-based platform and mobile app arm fleets with the tools they need to stay on top of preventive maintenance, extend the life of business assets, reduce downtime and maximize the utilization of service vehicles. Fleetio’s marketplace supports a vast maintenance provider network, enabling fleets to efficiently manage outsourced maintenance and repair. Fleetio powers public and private fleets of all sizes in more than 100 countries across a wide array of industries. Visit us at www.fleetio.com.

