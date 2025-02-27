Training and Mentorship Programs from BluePearl Aim to Combat Veterinary Professional Shortage

EmERge and House Officer Programs provide avenues for careers in emergency and specialty veterinary medicine

Tampa, FL., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BluePearl Pet Hospital, proudly part of Mars Veterinary Health, continues to create pathways for careers in emergency and specialty veterinary medicine through its EmERge and House Officer programs. Both programs aim to increase the number of emergency and specialty veterinarians, with the industry currently facing a critical shortage.

EmERge, which is available to recent graduates or current veterinarians, is a paid, full-time emergency veterinarian training program. The hybrid virtual and in-person program combines online learning modules, labs, mentoring and practical hands-on experience over a one-year period. EmERge has almost doubled in size during the last 12 months, with 2025 set to be the largest graduating class. To learn more about EmERge, visit careers.bluepearlvet.com/emerge.

BluePearl House Officer Training Programs allow young veterinarians to advance their medical knowledge through close mentorship and hands on experiences. Rotating and specialty internships include didactic training and extensive learning resources, with the goal of identifying potential career paths or securing future residency training programs. BluePearl also offers residency programs which provide support for board certification and a successful career as a veterinary specialist. Externships are also an option for veterinary students, taking place at more than 100 BluePearl hospitals across the country.

BluePearl’s House Officer Programs have achieved remarkable success, with 94% of rotating interns seeking advanced training matching into specialty internships or residencies. To learn more about the BluePearl House Officer Programs visit careers.bluepearlvet.com/house-officer-programs.

“Developing programs that train and mentor the next generation of emergency and specialty veterinarians is crucial in combatting the veterinary professional shortage,” said Dr. Lenore Bacek MS, DACVECC, Vice President of Clinical Affairs at BluePearl. “Both EmERge and our House Officer Programs are incredible opportunities for current and future veterinarians to find a fulfilling career in emergency and specialty veterinary medicine. We have had an overwhelmingly positive response from program participants and encourage anyone who is interested to visit our website and learn more.”

“Joining the BluePearl EmERge program was the best decision I have ever made not only for my career but also for my overall happiness,” said Dr. Chelsea Giese, Emergency Veterinarian at BluePearl. “Prior to the program, I considered leaving the veterinary field. Since going through EmERge, I have learned more than I could have imagined and developed invaluable skills that I will take with me for the rest of my life. EmERge has turned me into a competent and confident clinician and has prepared me to tackle any emergency case that comes through the door.”

BluePearl provides exceptional specialty and emergency care through shared passion, knowledge and talents in service of its purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. To learn more about BluePearl, visit BluePearlVet.com, and follow us on Instagram, Facebook or LinkedIn.

About BluePearl Pet Hospital

Founded in 1996, BluePearl is one of the largest specialty and emergency veterinary practices in the U.S. today. BluePearl has more than 100 hospitals in 30 states that together employ 8,000+ Associates, including 1,100+ veterinarians, 4,000+ veterinary technicians, and 1,600+ other professionals. Each year, our compassionate teams provide high-quality care for more than 1.1 million pets and their families. BluePearl clinicians also participate in clinical studies to discover new treatments and procedures that improve pet health. As part of Mars Veterinary Health, BluePearl is committed to its purpose — A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS — because pets make a better world for us. Learn more at BluePearlVet.com.

About Mars Veterinary Health

Mars Veterinary Health is a global division of Mars Petcare dedicated to delivering high-quality pet healthcare in service of its purpose: A BETTER WORLD FOR PETS. The Mars Veterinary Health family of practices includes nearly 70,000 Associates across North America, Europe, and Asia who demonstrate compassion and expertise in caring for millions of pets each year. As part of a family-owned business with nearly 90 years of experience caring for pets—including 30 years in veterinary services—Mars Veterinary Health makes long-term investments to support its Associates and contribute to the future of veterinary medicine through innovation, scientific research, and access to care. Learn more at marsveterinary.com.

