Vista Sets New Standard for High-Profile Travel with Elite Special Events Unit, Delivering Unmatched Precision and Safety

Columbus, Ohio February 27, 2025: Vista, the world’s leading global business aviation company, has established a Special Events Unit to address the growing demand for complex, high-profile travel. This expert team ensures unmatched flexibility, confidentiality and efficiency for clients traveling across the globe. Vista America, which operates the Vista Members' fleet in the U.S. for VistaJet and XO clients, supports the unit with regional expertise and operational capabilities, offering seamless travel solutions around major events.

As demand for private aviation continues to rise, WingX1 reports that "so far this year, activity in the United States is 5% ahead of last year in terms of both departures and flight hours. Over 90% of departures this year have been domestic U.S. flights, with domestic activity also 5% ahead of last year". The increase in activity, influenced in part by regional events — from sports tournaments to political gatherings — has resulted in heightened air traffic, requiring precise coordination across regions and airspaces.

To navigate these complexities, Vista’s Special Events Unit is designed to assist Vista America in its large-scale operations and ensure seamless travel. The unit pairs the expertise of Vista’s global Flight Support team with Vista America’s operational expertise, including its Flight Operations team and Quality Ambassadors. This ensures smooth flight scheduling, airspace optimization, crew logistics and fuelling on the ground. While Vista America consistently operates at the highest standards, the Special Events Unit is activated during periods of elevated demand, where the scale and complexity of operations require additional coordination — whether that be after the Big Game when, according to Private Jet Card Comparisons2, WingX data shows the number of private jets departing from the New Orleans area was “about five times higher than the average daily departures for a similar period.” This surge in demand highlights the need for specialized handling to maintain efficiency and security during peak periods.

David Stanley, President of Vista America: “We recognize that the demand for precision and discretion in private aviation has never been greater. Our team anticipates every detail to ensure safe, efficient, and discreet journeys. From navigating intricate airspace logistics to managing ground operations, we deliver a level of service that keeps clients moving without interruption. Every flight is executed with the highest standards of care.

Clients choose us because we consistently meet these expectations on every journey, regardless of complexity. For us, excellence isn’t an aspiration — it’s the standard we uphold on every trip.”

Vista America operates one of the largest and most versatile private jet fleets in the world, including the Bombardier Global 7500, the fastest and longest-range private jet, enabling rapid response to urgent and complex travel needs. The company’s ability to accommodate bookings with as little as 24 hours’ notice ensures flexibility for passengers, whether traveling for regional or international events across North America, Europe or Asia. Vista America works closely with local authorities to optimize logistics, ensuring smooth, seamless travel to high-profile events, while maintaining the highest standards of confidentiality and security.

Through its key role in Vista’s business, Vista America benefits from Vista’s partnership with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection through the Reimbursable Services Program, which allows for flight scheduling outside standard operating hours on certain routes typically restricted by Customs and Border Protection regulations. Vista America continues to exceed the highest global standards in flight operations, training, maintenance and compliance, earning the prestigious Wyvern Wingman® certification through WYVERN’s Flight Leader Program® — which audits adherence to one of the most rigorous safety practices in private aviation — and continues to surpass these benchmarks, ensuring the highest levels of safety, security and service.

The formation of the Special Events Unit underscores Vista’s proactive approach to meeting the evolving needs of high-profile travel. With this established team and its commitment to utilizing only the safest operators like Vista America, Vista continues to set the standard for excellence in private aviation, ensuring every journey is executed with the utmost precision and safety.

About Vista America

Vista America is an operating partner of Vista — the world’s leading global business aviation company. Innovating the industry for over 20 years, Vista’s mission is to provide the most advanced flying services at the very best value, anytime, anywhere around the world.

Through its operational expertise, infrastructure and team of world-class aviation professionals, Vista America provides flight operations, maintenance and aircraft management services of the highest standard. Vista America’s commitment to safety leadership is recognized by the Federal Aviation Administration as well as the industry's most distinguished audit organizations.

Vista America operates the Vista Members’ fleet in the U.S., providing private fliers with access both domestically and internationally across Vista’s global network covering 96% of the world.

More Vista America information at www.vistaamerica.com

The Vista America brand is comprised of FAA-licensed and DOT registered US direct air carriers XOJET Aviation LLC, Red Wing Aeroplane, LLC, Western Air Charter Inc., and Jet Select, LLC, each with the right to the trade name of, and doing business as, “Vista America”. Vista Global Holding Limited (“Vista”) maintains a non-controlling minority interests in the Vista America carriers, which do not own aircraft, but rather manage leased aircraft for third parties, including for Vista subsidiaries.

