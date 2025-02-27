High Wire’s Overwatch Expands Portfolio to Include Critically Needed Professional Services

Notches First Win with Cyber Advisory Consulting Engagement

BATAVIA, Ill., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI), a leading managed security services provider (MSSP), announces its first professional services client for Cyber Advisory consulting. This marks a significant milestone as the company expands its offerings to provide expert cyber services that complement its robust managed security services portfolio.

The client, a multi-billion-dollar conglomerate with a diverse range of privately held businesses, is headquartered in the U.S. and has global operations in the transportation, mining, construction, and shipbuilding industries. The client engaged High Wire - Overwatch due to the quality, caliber, and strength of experience the company’s cyber advisors bring to the table.

The cyber advisory engagement includes a dynamic set of outcomes, including board-level advisory services, risk assessments, strategic planning and execution, compliance consulting, support for mergers and acquisitions, and incident response management.

As part of the scope of work, the client will receive tailored cybersecurity expertise, ensuring their security posture aligns with industry best practices and regulatory requirements. Additionally, the services will include developing board-level Key Performance Indicators (KPIs), creating a comprehensive risk register, and establishing a robust communication program.

Ed Vasko, CEO of High Wire - Overwatch, commented: “We are thrilled to announce our first Cyber Advisory consulting engagement with such a distinguished and diverse organization. This collaboration highlights the growing demand for specialized cybersecurity expertise, and we’re excited to provide the high-level advisory support that enables our clients to meet their cybersecurity objectives. Our cyber subject matter experts bring deep experience across various industries, and we’re proud to help this global leader strengthen its security strategy.”

About High Wire Networks

High Wire Networks, Inc. (OTCQB: HWNI) is a fast-growing, award-winning global provider of managed cybersecurity. Through over 200 channel partners, it delivers trusted managed services for more than 1,100 managed security customers worldwide. End customers include Fortune 500 companies and many of the nation’s largest government agencies. The company’s 24/7 Security Operations Center is based in Chicago, Illinois.

High Wire was ranked by Frost & Sullivan as a Top 15 Managed Security Service Provider in the Americas for 2024. It was also named to CRN’s MSP 500 and Elite 150 lists of the nation’s top IT-managed service providers for 2023 and 2024.

Learn more at HighWireNetworks.com. Follow the company on X, view its extensive video series on YouTube, or connect on LinkedIn.

