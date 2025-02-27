Catheter Precision to Attend and Participate in the Western Atrial Fibrillation Symposium

FORT MILL, S.C., Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Catheter Precision, Inc. (VTAK - NYSE/American), a US based medical device company focused on developing technologically advanced products for the cardiac electrophysiology market announced their attendance at the 18th Western Atrial Fibrillation Symposium from February 27 – March 1 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Western AF is an internationally recognized meeting focused on improving atrial fibrillation (AF) outcomes worldwide. Led by more than 80 world-renowned faculty who will discuss the latest advancements in diagnosis and treatment, the program includes challenging case studies, engaging panel discussions, and topic-focused roundtables for interactive learning.

David Jenkins, CEO of Catheter Precision, said, “Attendance at industry specific meetings is part of our commercialization strategy. Western AF is well attended by leading experts in the field of atrial ablation and our LockeT product line is an attractive adjunctive piece for the atrial fibrillation procedure. Our hope is to introduce and educate physicians on LockeT and the many benefits it can provide their recovery room staff, the hospital, and most importantly, the patients.”

About LockeT

Catheter Precision’s LockeT is a suture retention device intended to assist in hemostasis after vascular catheter access. LockeT is a Class 1 device registered with the FDA.

About Catheter Precision

Catheter Precision is an innovative U.S.-based medical device company bringing new solutions to market to improve the treatment of cardiac arrhythmias. It is focused on developing groundbreaking technology for electrophysiology procedures by collaborating with physicians and continuously advancing its products.

