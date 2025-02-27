Lingokids Introduces “Theater” Mode: A Safe, Ad-Free Video Experience for Kids

TORONTO, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lingokids , the #1 learning app for kids, has introduced a new feature, Theater, in selected markets. This dedicated space within the app offers a curated, ad-free video experience designed to provide children with high-quality educational and entertaining content.

Previously known as Video Mode, this new Mode of Use “Theater” is now completely available for all users in Canada, Australia, Singapore, and Colombia, where families can explore a library of engaging videos tailored to support early learning and development.

A Safe and Educational Alternative to Streaming Platforms

Lingokids Theater is designed as a safe and controlled environment where young learners can access age-appropriate content created by educators. The feature includes:

Animated stories, songs, and puppetry that introduce key early learning concepts in a fun and engaging way.

that introduce key early learning concepts in a fun and engaging way. Activity-based videos such as drawing, dance, yoga, and interactive storytelling that encourage creativity and self-expression.

such as drawing, dance, yoga, and interactive storytelling that encourage creativity and self-expression. Educational video series developed to reinforce cognitive, social, and emotional skills.



Unlike traditional streaming platforms, Lingokids Theater ensures a 100% ad-free experience, prioritizing a safe and educational space that aligns with parents’ expectations for quality screen time.

“Our goal is to offer families a dedicated space where children can enjoy enriching, educational content in a safe and engaging way,” said Rhona Anne Dick, Education & Child Development Lead at Lingokids. “Theater is designed to complement our Playlearning™ approach, giving young learners access to a variety of carefully selected videos that entertain while reinforcing important skills.”

Currently, Theater is available only in these selected test markets within the Lingokids app. Further updates regarding its availability in other regions will be announced in the future.

About Lingokids

Lingokids is an innovative educational platform committed to reimagining early learning. By integrating traditional education with essential life skills, Lingokids’ Playlearning™ approach places children at the heart of an expansive educational ecosystem. Through +2,000 interactive activities across various media formats, the app empowers children to navigate topics such as engineering, empathy, literacy, and resilience. Lingokids is dedicated to preparing children for a well-rounded future that balances academic excellence with personal growth.

