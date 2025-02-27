AI for Customer Service Market Will Surpass US$ 117.87 Billion at 25.6% CAGR Growth From 2025 to 2034

AI for Customer Service Market

Automating responses, enhancing efficiency, and providing customized experiences are driving market growth.

AI for customer service market to reach USD 117.87 billion by 2034- Polaris Market Research.” — Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- 𝘛𝘩𝘦 𝘈𝘐 𝘧𝘰𝘳 𝘤𝘶𝘴𝘵𝘰𝘮𝘦𝘳 𝘴𝘦𝘳𝘷𝘪𝘤𝘦 𝘮𝘢𝘳𝘬𝘦𝘵 𝘪𝘴 𝘴𝘦𝘵 𝘵𝘰 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸 𝘢𝘵 𝘢 25.6% 𝘊𝘈𝘎𝘙 𝘧𝘳𝘰𝘮 2025-2034, 𝘱𝘶𝘴𝘩𝘦𝘥 𝘣𝘺 𝘨𝘳𝘰𝘸𝘵𝘩 𝘪𝘯 𝘤𝘩𝘢𝘵𝘣𝘰𝘵𝘴 𝘢𝘯𝘥 𝘷𝘪𝘳𝘵𝘶𝘢𝘭 𝘢𝘴𝘴𝘪𝘴𝘵𝘢𝘯𝘵𝘴.𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐨𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐫𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐚𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐈 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐜𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐬𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟐.𝟏𝟎 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐣𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒𝐃 𝟏𝟏𝟕.𝟖𝟕 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒, 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐀𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐑𝐚𝐭𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟓.𝟔% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟓 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟒.𝐀𝐈 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐞𝐫 𝐒𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐜𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐎𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐯𝐢𝐞𝐰 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞:AI for customer service indicates the usage of smart technology to generate reinforcement experiences that are speedy, productive, and customized. AI-fuelled customer service instruments sanction firms to automate experiences, smoothen workflows, and help agents eventually save time and money.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐃𝐅 𝐂𝐨𝐩𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭:It is about capitalizing on smart technology to offer speedy, customized, and smooth reinforcement experiences. When applied accurately, AI can stimulate human-customer connections. Whether it is nightfall or holidays, AI permits businesses to offer consistent service, enhancing consumer satisfaction and thereby pushing AI for customer service market growth.𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲 𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:𝐂𝐨𝐬𝐭 𝐄𝐟𝐟𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: AI-powered customer service solutions assist businesses in slashing prices by decreasing the requirement for an extensive human workforce. Rather than engaging manifold agents to manage customer investigations, AI instruments such as chatbots manage mundane chores and fundamental questions. This automation decreases functional prices, as AI manages an excessive proportion of interrogation at the same time, boosting the AI for customer service market demand.𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐄-𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬: The proportion of customer queries and orders is escalating as e-commerce business flourishes, making it arduous for human agents to handle everything productively. For instance, as per the Government of India Economic Survey, the e-commerce market in India was estimated at USD 83 billion in 2023 exhibiting the speedy growth of the sector within the nation.𝐒𝐮𝐫𝐠𝐞 𝐢𝐧 𝐍𝐚𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐚𝐥 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐠𝐮𝐚𝐠𝐞 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠: Natural Language Processing (NLP) has progressed substantially, permitting AI to comprehend and react to human language more precisely and organically. Contemporary NLP potentially sanction AI-fuelled systems to translate customer inquiries even if they are configured in intricate or varied ways. This enhances the standard of communication as AI better comprehends refinements such as tone, intent, and emotion.𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐚 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:The AI for customer service market is highly competitive, with key players leading the industry. The firms are funding technological progressions and tactical alliances to strengthen their market positioning. Mergers and acquisitions are shaping the competitive landscape, with firms enlarging their product portfolios and geographic reach. Major companies in the market are noted below:• Atlassian• AWS• Google• IBM• Microsoft• OpenAI• Salesforce• SAP𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬:The AI for customer service market is witnessing significant growth in regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. North America remains a dominant market due to the existence of an extensive aggregate of businesses that need productive customer reinforcement. Several industries in the region, including retail, finance, healthcare, and technology, depend on customer service to sustain robust consumer relationships and competitiveness.Asia Pacific is also expected to contribute to the market expansion due to the growing regional economy and techie population. Nations such as China, India, and Japan are growingly acquiring AI-propelled solutions to enhance customer service across several industries involving e-commerce, banking, and AI in telecommunications.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐦𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐏𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞:𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:The AI for customer service market segmentation is mainly based on product, technology, customer interaction channel, deployment mode, end user, and region.By product analysis, the chatbots and virtual assistants segment held the largest market share. This can be attributed to their capacity to enhance consumer communication and smoothen reinforcement.By technology analysis, the generative AI segment witnessed the fastest growth. It utilizes progressive algorithms to generate customized and contingently pertinent answers, enhancing the standard of consumer communication. What is AI in customer experience?AI in customer experience indicates the usage of technologies such as AI, ML, and NLP to improve and customize customer communications.What challenges are associated with the adoption of AI in customer experiences?The challenges include data privacy worries sanctioning objective and moral AI algorithms.What does the market report cover?The market report covers revenue forecasts, market competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends.What are the quantitative units covered in the market?The quantitative units covered in the market are revenue in USD billion and CAGR from 2025-2034. 