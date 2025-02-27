Semiconductor IP Market Set to Reach USD 15.68 Billion by 2032, at 9.77% CAGR | SNS INSIDER

Semiconductor IP Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Semiconductor Intellectual Property (IP) Market is expanding with demand for reusable chip designs in AI, 5G, and automotive applications.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Semiconductor IP Market Size was valued at USD 7.04 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 15.68 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 9.77% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”The growth of the Semiconductor IP market can be attributed to the rising demand for advanced consumer electronics, the increasing number of IoT devices adoption, and the demand for efficient & cost-effective chip designs and more. The demand for specialized IP cores is driven by the rapid growth of applications in AI, machine learning, and the automotive space, particularly in electric and autonomous vehicles. In addition, the transition to smaller, stronger semiconductors and the emergence of fabless semiconductor businesses are increasing the demand for reusable IP blocks to simplify development cycles.Get Free Sample Report of Semiconductor IP Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/1631 SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Arm Holdings- Cadence Design Systems- CEVA- Rambus- Silicon Storage Technology- Analog Bits- Dream Chip Technologies GmbH- Faraday Technology Corporation- Renesas Electronics Corporation- Synopsys- Imagination Technologies- Lattice Semiconductor- Dolphin Design SAS- Eureka Technology- Open Five Inc- Micron Technology- Samsung- Dolphin integrationKey Market Segmentation:By Design IP: The processor IP segment is expected to continue dominating the Semiconductor IP market in 2023 owing to the perennial demand for computing power for consumer electronics, data centers, and automotive applications. The increasing adoption of AI and machine learning created further demand for high-end processors.Interface IP is predicted to register the highest growth rate from 2024 to 2032 owing to the rising need for fast data transmission & connectivity in the underlying technologies which are 5G, IoT, and cloud computing. Growing complexity in System-on-Chip (SoC) designs is further increasing the demand for high-performance interface solutions.Make an Inquiry Before Buying @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/1631 By IP Source: In 2023, the royalty segment held the highest market share of Semiconductor IP across the globe, and the royalty segment is predicted to further grow at the highest CAGR from 2024 to 2032. The growth is attributed to higher penetration of advanced semiconductors in consumer electronics, automotive, and AI applications where manufacturers prefer a licensing model that minimizes initial investment cost. On the other hand, demand for high-speed communication in 5G, IoT, and cloud computing technologies is expected to drive the interface IP segment towards quick growth.By IP Core: The softcore segment dominated the Semiconductor IP market in 2023, owing to flexibility, reusability, and ease of integration into fully customized System-on-Chip (SoC) designs. Consumer electronics and automotive applications require the highest level of customization and scalability, which is why you see softcore IPs being employed.The hardcore segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing at a CAGR during the forecast period of 2024-2032 owing to the rising need for high-performance and power-efficient solutions for high-end computing, AI, and data center applications. Hardcore IP's strong and rigged nature makes them the perfect candidate when you target high-speed and mission-critical applications.By Industry: The Semiconductor IP market was led by the consumer electronics segment in 2023 and is anticipated to witness the fastest growth from 2024 to 2032. This growth is driven by the increasing demand for smart devices, wearables, and home automation products in need of high-end processing and connectivity solutions. Finally, expanding implementations of AI, AR/VR, and high-resolution displays in consumer devices are also pressing outburst demands on IP cores. Because of its importance for the growth of complex applications, while growing faster, the interface IP segment will still represent a smaller portion of the overall market, driven in part by the growth of 5G and IoT ecosystems.Connect with Our Expert for any Queries @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/1631 Asia Pacific Drives Semiconductor IP Market Growth with Innovation and Strategic Investments in Emerging TechnologiesIn 2023, the Semiconductor IP market was dominated by the Asia Pacific region, and it is also anticipated to achieve the fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. The tech and the semiconductor production of countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and Taiwan are the main reasons for this dominance. The region is not only home to a critical mass of fabless semiconductor companies at the forefront of semiconductor device design, it also contains a majority of the worlds wafer foundries. With the increasing demand for consumer electronics, IoT devices, and automotive applications, it is also witnessing rising demand for advanced semiconductor solutions. Massive investments coming into the region continue to be a boost for its AI, 5G, and cloud computing capabilities which will spur next-gen IP core development in the Asia Pacific as well. There is an increasing population shift around smart manufacturing, smart cities, and electric vehicle practices in the region leading to strong demand for regional semiconductor IPs. The support from governments in the region for R&D and innovation is increasing as well and is also contributing to the growth.Table of Content - Major Points AnalysisChapter 1. IntroductionChapter 2. Executive SummaryChapter 3. Research MethodologyChapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact AnalysisChapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends ReportingChapter 6. Competitive LandscapeChapter 7. Semiconductor IP Market Segmentation, by Design IPChapter 8. Semiconductor IP Market Segmentation, by IP SourceChapter 9. Semiconductor IP Market Segmentation, by IP CoreChapter 10. Semiconductor IP Market Segmentation, by IndustryChapter 11. Regional AnalysisChapter 12. Company ProfilesChapter 13. Use Cases and Best PracticesChapter 14. ConclusionContinued…Purchase Single User PDF of Semiconductor IP Market Forecast Report @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/1631

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.