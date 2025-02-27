PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release

February 27, 2025 STATEMENT OF SEN. WIN GATCHALIAN ON LATEST POGO RAID IN PASAY The latest raid on a POGO hub in Pasay reinforces the urgent need for a stronger campaign to weed out these criminal organisations. This should serve as a wake-up call — our current efforts are not enough. Habang may natitira pang mga POGO sa bansa, malinaw na hindi pa natin tuluyang nawawasak ang kanilang operasyon. I commend the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission for its relentless efforts against these POGOs. However, a whole-of-government approach is needed to fully dismantle these syndicates. Local government units must actively monitor and report remaining POGOs. The Bureau of Immigration must deport all arrested workers and their bosses immediately. The Department of Justice must swiftly file cases against them, while PAGCOR must strengthen enforcement to ensure no illegal POGO operates under its watch.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.