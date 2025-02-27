Robotic Dentistry Global Market Report 2025: Trends, And Forecasts That Will Shape The Future Of Dental Industry

The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Robotic Dentistry Global Market Report 2025 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

Updated 2025 Market Reports Released: Trends, Forecasts to 2034 – Early Purchase Your Competitive Edge Today!” — The Business Research Company

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- What Are The Current And Future Projections For The Robotic Dentistry Market Size?

The robotic dentistry market size has seen substantial growth in recent years. The market, valued at $0.60 billion in 2024, is projected to climb to $0.73 billion in 2025, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate CAGR of 21.0%. This growth in the historic period is driven by factors such as the adoption of robotics for pediatric dental care, enhanced capabilities for complex oral surgeries, increased focus on patient safety, digitalization in dental practices, and the growing demand for time-saving dental solutions.

Get Your Free Sample Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=20945&type=smp

What Are The Anticipated Growth Drivers For The Robotic Dentistry Market?

The market is expected to continue its exponential growth trajectory in the ensuing years. Expert projections estimate the robotic dentistry market will achieve a worth of $1.54 billion in 2029 at a CAGR of 20.7%. Such formidable growth during the forecast period can be traced back to several contributing factors. These include the expansion of tele-industry, the rising use of robots in orthodontics, growth in dental tourism, increased funding for healthcare innovation, and the surge in patient-specific dental solutions.

A leading growth driver propelling the robotic dentistry market onward is the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures. These medical approaches utilize minuscule or no incisions, resulting in lesser tissue trauma, quicker recovery rates, and lower risk than traditional surgery. The popularity of minimally invasive procedures can be attributed to factors such as faster recovery times, decreased risk of complications, and improved patient comfort. By providing enhanced precision, allowing for smaller incisions, minimizing tissue damage, reducing risks, and leading to better overall outcomes, robotic dentistry systems drastically improve dental procedures.

For example, significant growth was observed in the United Kingdom where, in March 2023, the British Association of Aesthetic Plastic Surgeons recorded 31,057 cosmetic surgeries, marking a staggering 102% increase from the previous year. Therefore, the rising demand for minimally invasive procedures stands as a primary growth driver for the robotic dentistry market.

Order Your Report Now For A Swift Delivery:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/robotic-dentistry-global-market-report

Who Are The Major Players In The Robotic Dentistry Market?

Major companies making strides in the robotic dentistry market include Planmeca Oy, Dental Monitoring, Neocis, Overjet, Videa Health, Smilo.ai, Dentulu, Diagnocat, X-Nav Technologies, Image Navigation Ltd., Perceptive. Io, Lupin Dental, Dentem, Denti.AI, Manchester Imaging, YakeBot Beijing Technology Co. Ltd., Pearl Dental AI, Dentroid, VELMENI, CoTreat, and AI Dent.

What Are The Emerging Trends In The Robotic Dentistry Market?

These companies are set on a path of innovation and are concentrating on developing advanced dental robotic software suites to deliver more personalized care to patients. For instance, in August 2023, Neocis, a US-based medical equipment manufacturer, launched its YomiPlan Go Workflow for commercial use. This advanced software suite enables clinicians to carry out implant surgeries without the need for preoperative scans, substantially improving procedural speed and precision.

How Is The Robotic Dentistry Market Segmented?

The market is primarily segmented by:

1 Products And Services: Standalone Robots, Robot-Assisted System, Services

2 Applications: Implantology, Endodontics, Other Applications

3 End-Users: Dental Hospitals And Clinics, Dental Academics, Other End-Users

Subsegments include:

1 Standalone Robots: Robotic Surgery Systems, Robotic Tooth Restoration Systems, Robotic Implant Placement Systems, Robotic Orthodontic Systems

2 Robot-Assisted Systems: Image-Guided Robotic Systems, Dental Navigation Systems, Robotic-Assisted Drilling And Cutting Systems, Robotic-Assisted Endodontic Systems, Robotic-Assisted Tooth Extraction Systems

3 Services: Installation Services, Maintenance And Repair Services, Training And Support Services, Consulting Services For Robotic Integration, Software Upgrades And Customization Services

Which Regions Are Leading In The Robotic Dentistry Market?

North America was the largest region in the robotic dentistry market in 2024, but it's Asia-Pacific that's expected to see the fastest growth during the forecast period. Other regions covered in the market report include Western Europe, Eastern Europe, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Dentistry Medical Lasers Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/dentistry-medical-lasers-global-market-report

Teledentistry Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/teledentistry-global-market-report

Restorative Dentistry Global Market Report 2025

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/restorative-dentistry-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company:

The Business Research Company boasts a repository of over 15000+ reports spanning 27 industries and 60+ geographies. It prides itself on comprehensive, data-rich research and insights. Armed with 1.5 million datasets, in-depth secondary research, and unique insights from industry leaders, it provides valuable data that helps you to stay ahead in the game.

Get in touch:

The Business Research Company: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/

Americas +1 3156230293

Asia +44 2071930708

Europe +44 2071930708

Email us: info@tbrc.info

Stay connected:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.