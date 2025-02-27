Cell Therapy Market to Hit USD 28.98B by 2032, 22.55% CAGR Growth | SNS Insider

Cell Therapy Market

Cell Therapy Market Set for Rapid Growth, Driven by Advances in Oncology and Musculoskeletal Applications

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to Research by SNS Insider, The Cell Therapy Market was valued at USD 4.65 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 28.98 billion by 2032, experiencing a significant expansion at a CAGR of 22.55% from 2024 to 2032.The market's growth is fueled by the increasing adoption of regenerative medicine, advancements in stem cell research, and rising demand for personalized therapies. The ability of cell therapies to provide long-term treatment solutions for chronic diseases has made them a preferred choice in modern medicine.Get a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4482 Key Players in Cell Therapy Market• Aurion Biotech• Gilead Sciences, Inc.• JCR Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd.• Novartis AG• Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.• Nkarta, Inc.• Bristol-Myers Squibb Company• MEDIPOST• JW Therapeutics• S. BIOMEDICS• Atara Biotherapeutics• Holostem Terapie Avanzate S.r.l• Anterogen Co., Ltd., and othersMarket SegmentationBy Type, the autologous therapy segment led the cell therapy market in 2023, accounting for a dominant 91.2% share.The dominance of the segment is due to its lower risk of immune rejection and enhanced patient safety. Personalized therapies with a patient's cells have recorded greater success in different applications, and thus autologous therapies are the industry's preferred option.Conversely, the allogeneic cell therapy sector is anticipated to exhibit high growth between 2024 and 2032. This is due to the rising need for off-the-shelf therapies, simplicity of scalability, and reduced costs as opposed to autologous treatments. Due to continuous research and improvement in technology, allogeneic therapies are projected to play an essential role in increasing the availability of cell-based treatment.By Therapeutic Area, the oncology segment emerged as the largest revenue-generating category in 2023, capturing a substantial 29.8% market share.The increasing incidence of cancer globally and the expanding demand for new, targeted treatments have driven the use of cell-based therapies. Immunotherapies, such as CAR-T cell therapies, have proven extremely effective in treating numerous forms of cancer, further strengthening the segment's hold in the market.While that happens, the musculoskeletal disorders segment is anticipated to undergo considerable growth in the future. Rising instances of osteoarthritis, sports injuries, and degenerative diseases of the bone are fueling the demand for regenerative cell therapies. Stem cell-based treatments having the potential to trigger tissue regeneration and improve mobility are making them a choice worth favoring in orthopedics, triggering their fast-increasing adoption.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4482 Regional Analysis, North America led the global cell therapy market in 2023, securing a commanding 58.7% market share.The dominance of the region is essentially attributed to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure of the region, the strong concentration of major biotechnology companies, and the extensive investment in the research of regenerative medicine. Favorable policy regulations and an uptick in clinical trials of new cell therapies have also intensified North America's dominance in the market.The Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years. China, Japan, and South Korea are heavily investing in biopharmaceutical research and regenerative medicine. An increasing incidence of chronic diseases, along with government support for stem cell research, is likely to fuel fast growth in this region. With growing patient awareness and enhanced healthcare infrastructure, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to grow significantly soon.Buy Full Research Report on Cell Therapy Market 2024-2032 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/4482 About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

