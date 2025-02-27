Plauti Unveils Refined Brand Identity to Strengthen Commitment to Trusted Data

ARNHEM, The Netherlands, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plauti, a leader in enterprise data management, today announced the refinement of its brand identity to better reflect its mission of enabling organizations to act with confidence through trusted data. This evolution reaffirms Plauti’s commitment to helping businesses navigate the increasing complexity of data while fostering stronger relationships and driving informed decision-making. “In today’s world, where data drives nearly every interaction, businesses can’t afford uncertainty,” said Sten Ebenau, CEO of Plauti. “Our refined identity underscores what we’ve always believed—that trusted data leads to confident action. When organizations have access to accurate and reliable data, their human or AI-driven agents can engage with customers more effectively. AI agents, in particular, rely on high-quality data to provide precise responses, anticipate needs, and foster trust at scale. When agents are equipped with the right data, they create seamless experiences that build stronger relationships between businesses and their customers.” With data volumes growing at an unprecedented rate, organizations face mounting challenges, including disconnected systems, inconsistent records, and the need for real-time insights.

Plauti’s solutions help businesses transform messy, fragmented data into reliable, actionable information—ensuring every interaction, whether automated or human, is personal and meaningful. Plauti has also introduced a refreshed visual identity, including an updated logo and color scheme emphasizing trust and connection. This new look reflects the role of data in strengthening interactions and helping organizations move forward with clarity and confidence.

“This transformation is about more than aesthetics,” Ebenau added. “It’s about ensuring that everything we do—from our technology to our customer experience—aligns with our mission. Because when data is right, actions are right. And when actions are right, trust follows.” Plauti invites its customers, partners, and the broader business community to explore its renewed identity and continue the journey toward trusted, actionable data.

About Plauti

Plauti is a leading provider of data management solutions for enterprise organizations, helping businesses clean, verify, and manage their data to drive meaningful interactions and confident decision-making. With expertise, innovation, and a commitment to long-term success, Plauti empowers organizations to turn messy data into trusted insights.

For media inquiries, please contact: Danielle Buemerad - danielle.buemerad@plauti.com Plauti - https://www.plauti.com

