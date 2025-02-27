Human Centric Lighting Market Size to Touch USD 26.31 Billion by 2032, at 27.32% CAGR | SNS INSIDER

Human Centric Lighting Market Size & Growth Analysis

The Human-Centric Lighting Market is growing with demand for lighting solutions that enhance well-being, productivity, and circadian rhythm regulation.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Market Size & Industry InsightsAs Per the SNS Insider,“The Human Centric Lighting Market was valued at USD 3.00 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 26.31 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 27.32% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”Increasing awareness of the health and productivity benefits of lighting that mimics natural light patterns is fueling the growth of the Human Centric Lighting (HCL) market. Support circadian rhythm, which improves mood, sleep, and cognitive performance. Growth is propelled by a surge in smart building projects, increasing demand for energy-efficient lighting solutions, and advances in LED technology. Moreover, the proliferation of applications in healthcare, education, and workspace settings is further adding fuel to the market's growth. SWOT Analysis of Key Players as follows:- Acuity Brands Inc.- ams-Osram AG- Cree Lighting LLC- Eaton- Fagerhults- Helvar- Hubbell Lighting- LEDVANCE GmbH- Legrand SA- Lutron Electronics Co. Inc.- Schneider Electric- Signify Holding- Trilux- Wipro- Zumtobel

Key Market Segmentation:

By Type: In the Human Centric Lighting (HCL) market, the new installation segment accounted for the largest market share in 2023. An increasing number of HCL systems are being deployed in newly built commercial buildings, schools, and health facilities, where it is easier to integrate the systems when designing the building.The retrofit segment is expected to witness the highest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) from 2024-2032. The growth is propelled by the growing need to replace aging lighting infrastructures with energy-efficient and circadian-friendly solutions as businesses and homeowners look to improve occupant well-being and minimize energy bills.

By Product: The fixtures segment dominated in 2023, due to increasing demand for smart lighting fixtures that accompany circadian rhythms and boost the wellbeing of users. This leadership was aided by the increasing usage of fixtures with LED components over commercial, educational, and healthcare applications.The services segment is projected to experience the highest CAGR growth rate from 2024-2032. The installation, maintenance, and customization services segment is gaining traction due to the rising focus on optimized lighting solutions as the entities are shifting towards HCL systems and some are seeking assistance in integrating these systems into the existing infrastructures for improved comfort and efficiency, which, in turn, is contributing to the segment growth.By Application: The commercial segment held the highest share in 2023, due to the high demand in offices, educational institutions, and healthcare facilities for lighting solutions that will boost productiveness. To enhance employee well-being, focus, and overall performance, HCL systems are being used more and more by firms.It is anticipated that the residential segment will witness the fastest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. Growing awareness of health benefits and the adoption of smart homes is driving this growth, along with increased consumer demand for customized lighting solutions that improve comfort, mood, and sleep quality in living spaces.Europe Leads Human Centric Lighting Market as Asia Pacific Set for Rapid GrowthEurope led the Human Centric Lighting (HCL) market in 2023 with a high level of awareness related to the health and well-being benefits of circadian lighting. The lead of the region is due to strict energy efficiency regulations and high adoption of advanced lighting solutions in various end-use industries including commercial, educational, and healthcare. Government support aimed at smart buildings in Europe also contributed to market growth, besides the major presence of lighting manufacturers in the region.Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing region with the highest CAGR during the period 2024 to 2032. This rapid expansion can be attributed to the development of rapid urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and an increasing demand for smart homes, particularly in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Rapid growth in construction activities in the region, coupled with rising awareness regarding HCL systems, is expected to foster the adoption of HCL systems in the regional market. Furthermore, the rising uptake of LED technology along with government initiatives towards energy-efficient lighting is projected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of the market in Asia Pacific.

Table of Content - Major Points Analysis Chapter 1. Introduction
Chapter 2. Executive Summary
Chapter 3. Research Methodology
Chapter 4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis
Chapter 5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting
Chapter 6. Competitive Landscape
Chapter 7. Human Centric Lighting Market Segmentation, by Type
Chapter 8. Human Centric Lighting Market Segmentation, by Product
Chapter 9. Human Centric Lighting Market Segmentation, by Application
Chapter 10. Regional Analysis
Chapter 11. Company Profiles
Chapter 12. Use Cases and Best Practices
Chapter 13. Conclusion
Continued…

