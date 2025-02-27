Cloud Professional Services Market to Reach USD 91.2 Billion by 2032| SNS Insider

The Cloud Professional Services Market, valued at USD 24.3 Bn in 2023, is projected to reach USD 91.2 Bn by 2032, growing at a 15.84% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the Cloud Professional Services Market was valued at USD 24.3 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 91.2 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 15.84% during the forecast period of 2024-2032.The rising demand for cloud migration, automation, and cost-effective IT infrastructure is fueling the rapid expansion of cloud professional servicesGet Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2414 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Accenture – Cloud Migration Services- IBM – IBM Cloud Pak for Data- Deloitte – Deloitte Cloud Managed Services- Amazon Web Services (AWS) – AWS Cloud Professional Services- Microsoft – Azure Cloud Solutions- Capgemini – Cloud Infrastructure Services- Cognizant – Cognizant Cloud Transformation Services- Oracle – Oracle Cloud Infrastructure- Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) – TCS Cloud Transformation Services- Infosys – Infosys Cloud Solutions- Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) – HPE GreenLake Cloud Services- Google Cloud – Google Cloud Professional Services- Wipro – Wipro Cloud and Infrastructure Services- SAP – SAP Cloud Platform- Atos – Atos Cloud Transformation Services- DXC Technology – DXC Cloud Services- PwC – PwC Cloud Services- KPMG – KPMG Cloud Solutions- Fujitsu – Fujitsu Cloud Services- VMware – VMware Cloud on AWSBy Service Type: Consulting Services Dominate, While Application Modernization Registers Fastest GrowthThe consulting segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023 since organizations rely on consulting services to gain expertise and guidance about cloud migration, security, and compliance strategies. Companies hire freelancers to create tailored approaches to cloud adoption.Application Development & Modernization is the fastest growing segment owing to the rise in investments in cloud-native applications, micro-services, and DevOps practices. Organizations are modernizing existing applications and migrating them to make sure they can perform agilely, scale effectively, and run without effort in the cloud.By Deployment: Public Cloud Leads, Private Cloud Registers Highest CAGRPublic cloud dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023 as businesses favor cost-effective, scalable, and on-demand access to cloud infrastructure offered by key players, such as AWS, Microsoft Azure, and Google Cloud. Public cloud leadership gets boosted by the ongoing switch to Software-as-a-Service solutions.Private cloud is expected to register the fastest CAGR due to industry verticals like BFSI, healthcare, and government demanding higher levels of security, compliance, and data sovereignty.By Organization Size: Large Enterprises Drive Market, SMEs Show Rapid AdoptionThe large enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, as they have the highest share of IT budgets, a very complicated cloud ecosystem, and a global expansion strategy. They use PS for cross-cloud governance, security, and compliance. The SMEs segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, who are adopting cloud services in droves to lower their infrastructure costs and create affordable access to enterprise-level IT without a lot of evaporative capital.By Service Model: SaaS Dominates, PaaS Grows at the Fastest RateThe SaaS segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, boosted by the huge adoption of such software for CRM, ERP, and collaboration tools in the cloud. SaaS integrations have been utilized in almost all business sectors to increase productivity and operational efficiency.PaaS is the fastest-growing segment as organizations increasingly look to custom application development, AI-powered automation, and serverless computing as a means of supporting their digital innovation efforts.By Vertical: IT & Telecom Leads, Healthcare Registers Highest GrowthThe IT & Telecommunications segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, owing to widespread adoption of the cloud, expansion of 5G networks, and the increasing demand for cloud-native applications. Hybrid environments and cloud performance are managed through professional services, IT companies also depend upon professional services. The fastest growth is anticipated in healthcare, owing to the continued expansion of telemedicine, cloud-based patient records, and compliance with regulations.Cloud Professional Services Market Segmentation:By Service Type- Consulting- Integration & Optimization- Implementation & Migration- Application Development & ModernizationBy Deployment- Public Cloud- Private CloudBy Organization Size- Large Enterprises- Small & Medium EnterprisesBy Service Model- Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS)- Platform as a Service (PaaS)- Software as a Service (SaaS)By Vertical-Banking, Financial Services, and insurance (BFSI)- Retail & Consumer Goods- IT & ITeS- Telecommunications- Healthcare & Life Sciences- Manufacturing- Energy & Utilities- Government & Defense- OtherEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/2414 Regional Analysis: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific Emerges as Fastest-Growing MarketNorth America dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share of more than 41% in 2023, due to the high concentration of leading cloud service providers there, high penetration of cloud technologies in many enterprises, and the existence of government initiatives that support digital transformation. Strong demand for cloud professional services is driven by the investments of enterprises in the U.S. and Canada in AI, automation, and cybersecurity-driven cloud solutions.The Asia-Pacific is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, driven by the rapid growth of digital transformation in emerging regions, such as China, India, and Southeast Asia. Cloud adoption in this region is set for rapid growth owing to the rollout of 5G networks and services supported by increased cloud professional services. - February 2024 – Accenture expanded its Cloud First services to enhance AI-driven cloud migration capabilities.- January 2024 – IBM launched Cloud Transformation Services, focusing on hybrid cloud security and compliance solutions.- March 2024 – Deloitte partnered with AWS to provide industry-specific cloud consulting and modernization services. Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Cloud Professional Services Market Segmentation, by Service Type8. Cloud Professional Services Market Segmentation, By Deployment9. Cloud Professional Services Market Segmentation, By Vertical10. Cloud Professional Services Market Segmentation, Enterprise Size11. Cloud Professional Services Market Segmentation, By Service Model12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profiles14. Use Cases and Best Practices15. Conclusion

