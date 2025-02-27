Vehicle Ignition Coil Market Growth – Valued at $5.59 Billion 2018, Projected to Reach $7.55 Billion 2026 at 3.9% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Vehicle Ignition Coil Market by Type, Vehicle Type and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026." The global vehicle ignition coil market size was valued at $5.59 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $7.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.9% from 2019 to 2026. By type, the coil-on-plugs segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2018, accounting for $2.35 billion, and is estimated to reach $3.32 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5620 The Asia-Pacific region is dominating the market in term of revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA. In Asia-Pacific, China dominated the vehicle ignition coil market in 2018, whereas japan is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period.Vehicle ignition coil is a low current high voltage transformer with the ability to convert vehicle’s 12 Volt power supply into the 25-30,000 volts which is generally required to jump the gap of the spark plug, which in turn helps in instigating combustion. When damaged, the ignition coils are always replaced in complete sets.Automotive ignition coil, also known as spark coils, in a vehicle is an induction coil responsible for producing an electric spark that ignites the air and gasoline mixture in compression chamber, which helps in the vehicle movement. These coils help in smooth and efficient operation of the engine. Few coils include an internal resistor, while others depend on an external resistor to limit the current flow in the ignition coil. Earlier, every ignition coil system required mechanical contact breaker points and a capacitor (condenser) but now electronic ignition systems use a power transistor to provide pulses to the ignition coil. This has influenced the Vehicle ignition coil market.Additionally, original equipment manufacturers in the developing regions such as China, India, and Japan, are adapting to the changing regional and segment patterns of supply and demand with respect to their production & supply base footprints, supply chains, and product portfolio. In addition, rise in urbanization along with increase in population boost the demand for vehicles among consumers.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/vehicle-ignition-coil-market/purchase-options For instance, North America is the home for largest vehicle producers in the world, including General Motors and Ford, which account for 25% of the global vehicle production. Moreover, emergence of global potential automobile manufacturers including General Motors and Volkswagen AG concentrating their plants in China through joint ventures with local manufacturers is expected to enhance the ignition coil demand and drive the growth of the vehicle ignition coil market globally.The vehicle ignition coil market is driven by factors such as increase in vehicle production, rise in disposable income, and surge in sales of luxurious vehicles in developing countries. However, rise in demand of electric vehicles, and surge in trend of shared mobility restrict the market growth. Moreover, presence of untapped developing markets in Africa and Asia create lucrative growth opportunities for the market.𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐅𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐎𝐟 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲 :In 2018, by type, the coil-on-plugs type segment generated the highest revenue.In 2018, by vehicle type, the passenger car segment was the highest revenue contributor.In 2018, by distribution channel, the aftermarket segment was the highest revenue contributor.In 2018, region-wise, Asia-Pacific contributed the highest revenue, followed by Europe, North America, and LAMEA.𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5620 The key players analyzed in the report include BorgWarner, Denso, Diamond Electric Mfg. Corp, Federal-Mogul, HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Hitachi automotive, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, NGK Spark Plug, Robert Bosch, and Valeo.𝐁𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐬𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 :Automotive Antifreeze MarketIntake Filter Media MarketFolding Bikes MarketCar Subscription MarketAir Freight MarketSoutheast Asia Automotive OEM Telematics Market𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐮𝐬 :Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Wilmington, Delaware. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." 