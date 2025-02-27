Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market to Hit 5.24 B b y 2032, Reports SNS Insider

Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the latest SNS Insider report, The Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market was valued at USD 2.11 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 5.24 billion by 2032, expanding at a significant pace over the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is primarily fueled by the increasing demand for high-throughput screening in drug discovery, advancements in genomics research, and the need for automation to enhance laboratory efficiency.Key Players in Automated Liquid Handling Technologies Market• Mettler Toledo• Tecan Trading AG• Thermo Fisher Inc.• Agilent Technologies• Qiagen• Aurora Biomed• PerkinElmer Inc.• Autogen• Lonza• Danaher• Labcyte Inc.• BioTek Instruments• Hudson Robotics• Analytik Jena• Hamilton• Eppendorf AG• Gilson IncGet a Free Sample Report@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4485 Segmentation InsightsBy Product, Automated liquid handling workstations dominated the market in 2023, accounting for over 57% of the total market share.These benchtop workstations are commonly utilized in pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms because they help improve accuracy, decrease errors, and boost throughput in laboratory processes. The demand for effective liquid handling solutions in high-throughput laboratories has contributed to the growing demand for automated systems that limit human interaction and provide reproducibility. Increased emphasis on personalized medicine and biopharmaceutical development also aids the expansion of this segment.Reagents & consumables are anticipated to be the fastest-growing segment over the forecast period. The growing use of automated liquid handling solutions in molecular biology and diagnostic applications has boosted the demand for specialized consumables that provide reliability and consistency. Consumables like pipette tips, microplates, and reagent kits play a vital role in ensuring the smooth functioning of automated liquid handling systems, fueling steady market growth.By Application, Drug Discovery & ADME-Tox Research held the largest market share of 58% in 2023.The increased demand for high-throughput screening and toxicity testing in pharmaceutical development has played an important role in the dominance of this segment. Automated liquid handling systems play a crucial role in speeding up drug development processes through enhanced assay reproducibility and elimination of human errors. The rising complexity of drug formulations and the necessity of sophisticated research techniques further fuel the demand for drug discovery applications involving automation.The cancer & genomic research segment is anticipated to be the most rapidly growing application. The growth of genomic sequencing initiatives and increasing adoption of precision medicine are major drivers driving the need for automated liquid handling in this market. These technologies improve the precision of sample preparation and enable large-scale genomic research, enabling developments in cancer diagnosis and targeted treatments. The increased funding for genomics research globally further enhances this segment's growth path.By End User, Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies emerged as the leading end users in 2023, commanding a significant share of the market.These organizations utilize automated liquid handling technology to accelerate drug discovery, maximize workflow efficiency, and enhance productivity in large-volume laboratory settings. The necessity for accuracy in assay creation and quality control has created a greater dependence on automation in the biopharm and pharmaceutical sectors. Furthermore, the increasing use of biologics and cell-based treatments is also accelerating demand for automated liquid handling systems.Academic & research institutes will be expected to grow the fastest in the forecast period. Increased provision of research grants and life sciences research funds has contributed to more emphasis on automation in university and government labs. Automated liquid handling technologies improve the productivity of research operations, especially in genomics, proteomics, and cell biology research. With increasing numbers of institutions incorporating automation into their operations, the need for sophisticated liquid handling solutions increases.Speak with Our Expert Analyst Today to Gain Deeper Insights @ https://www.snsinsider.com/request-analyst/4485 Regional AnalysisNorth America dominated the automated liquid handling technologies market in 2023, capturing a 40% share.This leadership is due to the availability of top pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, extensive research investments, and the prevalent use of automation in lab processes. The high regulatory environment in the region along with developments in life sciences enhances market growth.The Asia-Pacific area will see the most rapid expansion in the foreseeable future. The swift growth of pharmaceutical R&D, rising investments in biotechnology, and growing numbers of academic research centers are major drivers of market growth in nations such as China, India, and Japan. 