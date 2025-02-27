DevSecOps Market to USD 45.93 Billion by 2032, Owing to Accelerated Digital Security Integration| SNS Insider

The DevSecOps Market, valued at USD 6.3 Bn in 2023, is estimated to reach USD 45.93 Bn by 2032, growing at a 24.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The SNS Insider report indicates that the DevSecOps Market was valued at USD 6.3 billion in 2023 and is estimated to reach USD 45.93 billion in 2032, growing at a CAGR of 24.7% for 2024-2032. The surge in cyber threats, increasing digital transformation initiatives, and the need for integrated security in agile development environments are driving the rapid adoption of DevSecOps practices across global enterprises. Some of Major Keyplayers:- Entersoft (Australia)- Dome9 (US)- PaloAlto Networks (US)- Qualys (US)- Chef Software (US)- Threat Modeler (US)- Contrast Security (US)- CyberArk (Israel, Rough Wave Software (US)- Splunk (US)- 4Armed (UK)- Aqua Security (Israel)- Check Marx (Israel)- Continuum Security (Spain)- Whitehat Secunty (US)- Sumologic (US)- Puppetlabs (UK)- Algo Sec (US)- other key playersBy Component: Solution Dominates, Services to Register Fastest GrowthThe Solution segment dominated the market and accounted for a significant revenue share in 2023, As enterprises are increasingly reliant on integrated security tools that seamlessly embed across development pipelines, Such solutions provide automated vulnerability scanning, continuous monitoring, and real-time threat intelligence to optimize the development process and minimize human interaction.The Services segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. With ever more sophisticated security problems challenging companies, the demand for consulting managed security services, and training around how to adopt and implement DevSecOps practices is likely to become a fast-tracked need.By Deployment: Cloud Dominates, On-Premises to Register Fastest GrowthCloud Deployment Segment dominated the market and represented the highest market share in 2023, due to the IT infrastructure moving towards Cloud and the scalability it provides. When it comes to dynamic and distributed environments, cloud-based DevSecOps solutions support sophisticated and constantly evolving teams with capabilities for continuous integration and deployment paired with integrated security controls that can be updated and maintained in real-time.The On-Premises is anticipated to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. On-premises solutions are opted for industries with stringent data security requirements like BFSI & government, as on-premises solution allows enterprises to have full control over the security infrastructure.By Enterprise Size: Small & Medium Enterprises Dominate, Large Enterprises Register Fastest GrowthThe Small & Medium Enterprises segment dominated the market and accounted for 62% of revenue share. In the competitive landscape, SME companies are progressively adopting DevSecOps practices to compete with large players, incorporating cost-effective, scalable, and automated security solutions. These organizations leverage the speed and flexibility that DevSecOps provides to help them work more smoothly and mitigate the impact of a security incident.The Large Enterprises segment is expected to record the fastest CAGR over the forecast period. Enterprise corporations are spending a whole lot on digital transformation and implementing superior DevSecOps frameworks to maintain their iron-span IT infrastructures.By Service: Professional Services Dominate, Managed Services Register Fastest GrowthThe Professional Services segment accounted for the largest market share in the DevSecOps Market because organizations need expert guidance on the seamless integration of security into their development workflows. These services comprise consulting, implementation support, and strategic advisory that allow organizations to handle complex security challenges while addressing their DevSecOps frameworks.The Managed Services segment is predicted to witness the fastest CAGR The rising demand for 24/7 monitoring, incident response, and security management through managed services in DevSecOps environments is driving managed services providers to unlock the market potential.By Industry Vertical: IT & Telecommunications Dominate, BFSI Registers Fastest GrowthThe IT & Telecommunications dominated the market and accounted for significant revenue share in 2023, owing to its extensive reliance on agile development and continuous deployment models which necessitate effective security implementation. By definition, companies in this sector are pioneers in the DevSecOps space, embracing a high degree of tooling and automation to secure their vast digital environments.The Banking, financial services, and Insurance segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period. Escalating cyber threats and rapidly evolving regulatory requirements are prompting BFSI organizations to rapidly deploy DevSecOps solutions to boost security, and compliance and safeguard sensitive financial data.DevSecOps Market Segmentation:By Component- Solution- ServicesBy Service- Professional Services- Manages ServicesBy Deployment Type- On-Premises- CloudBy Organization Size- SME's- Large EnterprisesBy Industry Vertical- BFSI- IT & Telecommunication- Healthcare & Lifescience- Government- Media & Entertainment- Retail & Consumer Goods- Manufacturing- OthersKey Regional Developments: North America Leads, Asia-Pacific to Witness Rapid ExpansionNorth America dominated the market with the highest market share in 2023, Due to its well-established IT infrastructure, considerable investment in cyber security, and genuine embrace of digital transformation projects. The presence of several technology giants and innovative startups promotes continuous evolution in DevSecOps practices, creating a mature ecosystem for secure software development.Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the fastest CAGR in the forecast period, owing to the rise in digitalization and the growing IT sector in developing nations like India, China, and Southeast Asia. The adoption of DevSecOps practices is being driven by rising investment in cloud computing, automation, and cybersecurity along with supportive government policies. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

