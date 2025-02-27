Video Intercom Devices Market to Reach USD 128.62 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The Video Intercom Devices Market, valued at USD 41.79 Bn in 2023, is expected to reach USD 128.62 Bn by 2032, growing at a 13.27% CAGR from 2024 to 2032.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- “The Video Intercom Devices Market is growing rapidly, driven by security needs, smart home adoption, and advancements in wireless technology.”The Video Intercom Devices Market size was valued at USD 41.79 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 128.62 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 13.27% over the forecast period of 2024-2032. This growth includes rising adoption rates of emerging technologies, network infrastructure expansion, cybersecurity incidents, and increasing cloud services usage. Enhanced security needs, smart home integration, and technological advancements are key factors driving market expansion. Increasing urbanization and demand for seamless communication solutions further support market growth.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/4824 Some of Major Keyplayers:- Hikvision (DS-KH6320-WTE1, DS-KIS603)- Samsung Electronics (Samsung Smart Video Doorphone, Samsung DRC-4K)- Comelit Group SpA (Visto,Simplebus)- Legrand (Bticino Classe 100, Bticino 2-Wire Video Door Entry System)- Aiphone (JOS-1VW, JOS-1AW)- 2N (2N Indoor Touch, 2N IP Verso)- TCS (Telecommunication Systems) (HomeTec, TCS Voice and Video Entry Systems)- Bosch Security Systems (Divar IP, Video Entry System)- Siedle & Sohne OHG (Siedle Steel, Siedle Smart Gateway)- Panasonic (VL-SVN511, VL-SW250BX)- VTECH Communications (IS7100, IS8151)- Geesa (C300 Video Intercom, C200 Video Intercom)- Fermax (WayVision, CityMax)- ABB (ABB-Welcome Video Intercom, ABB-Welcome Touchscreen)- ZKTeco (ZKTeco Video Door Phone, ZKTeco IP Video Intercom)- Vivi (Vivi Video Doorphone, Vivi Entry System)- DoorBird (D101, D1101V)- ButterflyMX (ButterflyMX Video Intercom, ButterflyMX Mobile App)- Vanderbilt (ACTenterprise, ACTpro Video Intercom)- Valcom (V-1071 Video Intercom, V-1070 Video Entry SystemBy Device Type, Door Entry Systems Lead the Market, While Handheld Devices Gain TractionThe door entry systems segment accounted for the highest revenue share in 2023 at 46% and is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR of 11% over the forecast period. These systems provide improved audio-visual performance, keyless entry, and effortless IP network integration. In contrast, handheld devices are expected to grow strongly as they gain wider acceptance in hotels, restaurants, service centers, and retail stores. Fitted with digital audio and noise-canceling microphones, these products improve communication and avoid frequency overlap, opening up new market possibilities.By Access Control, Dominance of the Password Segment in Revenue Share and Security Advantages, Rapid Growth of Wireless Access with Advanced Security FeaturesThe password segment accounted for the highest revenue share of around 34% in 2023, as a result of its high level of security, simplicity of usage, and frictionless accessibility. Password-based login necessitates encryption of data to ensure that the decryption can only be performed by authorized personnel via a fingerprint or keyword password. This degree of security has enabled password authentication to become a much-used option for numerous applications, leading to a high market leadership.The wireless access segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 12% over the forecast period. Coupled with virtual private cloud networks, wireless access control servers prevent unauthorized access, improving internal network security. Used extensively in surveillance, home automation, smart buildings, and security, wireless audiovisual intercom systems facilitate two-way communication with advantages such as visitor image storage and robust Wi-Fi connectivity, fueling high market growth.By System, Surging Growth of the Wireless Segment with Advanced Security and Smart FeaturesThe wireless segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 16% during the forecast period, driven by its cost-effective and secure access control solutions. These systems feature audiovisual surveillance with motion detection, smart lock integration, and cloud-based audiovisual data storage without additional costs. With a built-in touchscreen keypad, they enable keyless entry for enhanced convenience. Additionally, wireless video intercom systems offer scalability, user-friendly operation, and flexible configurations, making them ideal for expanding security networks and smart building integration across various applications.By Technology, Dominance and Growth Potential of the IP-Based Segment in the Video Intercom MarketIn 2023, the market was dominated by the IP-based segment with 58% share in revenue and is anticipated to grow at a robust CAGR over the forecastperiod, led by universal deployment and ongoing improvements in technology. These devices enable simple installation, minimal upfront investments, and relatively low infrastructure expenses. Using IP cameras, NVRs, and VoIP phones, IP-based video intercom systems allow for high-resolution video transmission between multiple receiving points. Their potential to improve connectivity and security is a major driver of segment growth in residential, commercial, and industrial uses.By End-Use, Residential Segment Leads the Market with Strong Demand for Security SolutionsIn 2023, the residential segment represented 44% of overall revenue, retaining its leadership because of the increasing demand for increased security in residential buildings. These systems are extensively implemented to discourage intruders and provide secure access control. Fitted with IP video intercom terminals and monitor stations, they are integrated smoothly with CCTV and access control systems. Intended for individual residences, gated communities, and apartment buildings, these solutions offer enhanced security, real-time monitoring, and trustworthy communication, which makes them a first choice for residential security solutions.Video Intercom Devices Market Segmentation:Video Intercom Devices, by Device Type- Door entry systems- Handheld devices- Video baby monitorsVideo Intercom Devices, by Access Control- Fingerprint readers- Password access- Proximity cards- Wireless accessVideo Intercom Devices, by System- Wired- WirelessVideo Intercom Devices, by Technology- Analog- IP-basedVideo Intercom Devices, by End-use- Automotive- Commercial- Government- Residential- OthersEnquiry Before Buy this Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/4824 North America Dominates the Market with Strong Security Adoption, Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-GrowingIn 2023, North America led the video intercom market with a 34% share, driven by widespread adoption in the U.S. and Canada. More than 60% of American households utilize video doorbells or intercom systems, reflecting the region’s strong focus on home security and smart technology. Additionally, the business and government sectors are increasingly investing in integrated security solutions, further accelerating market growth. The demand for advanced surveillance and access control systems continues to reinforce North America's dominant position in the market.In 2023, Asia Pacific was the fastest-growing region, driven by urbanization, smart city projects, and increasing consumer spending in China, India, and Japan. The adoption of advanced video intercom systems in residential and commercial spaces is rapidly rising, enhancing security infrastructure. Additionally, the growing popularity of cost-effective smart home solutions contributes to market expansion. With companies introducing affordable, innovative, and comprehensive video intercom technologies, Asia Pacific is poised to capture a significant share of the global market in the coming years.Access Complete Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/video-intercom-devices-market-4824 Table of Content:1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape7. Video Intercom Devices Market Segmentation, by Device Type8. Video Intercom Devices Market Segmentation, By Access Control9. Video Intercom Devices Market Segmentation, By System10. Video Intercom Devices Market Segmentation, By Technology11. Video Intercom Devices Market Segmentation, By End-use12. Regional Analysis13. Company Profiles14. Use Cases and Best Practices15. ConclusionAbout Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. 