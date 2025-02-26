Senate Bill 319 Printer's Number 253

PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - officer who fails to comply with the requirements under

subsection (a) shall be suspended from duty, and the law

enforcement officer's certification issued under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch.

21 Subch. D shall be suspended or revoked as follows:

(1) For a first violation, the law enforcement officer's

certification shall be suspended for a period of six months.

(2) For a second violation, the law enforcement

officer's certification shall be suspended for a period of

one year.

(3) F or a third or subsequent violation, the law

enforcement officer's certification shall be revoked.

(d) Arbitration.--A suspension or revocation under

subsection (c) shall not be subject to arbitration or

reinstatement under the act of June 24, 1968 (P.L.237, No.111),

referred to as the Policemen and Firemen Collective Bargaining

Act, or any other law of this Commonwealth .

(e) C ause of action.--Any person aggrieved for a violation

of the requirements under subsection (a) may bring an action in

an appropriate court of common pleas against a law enforcement

officer or law enforcement agency on the grounds that the law

enforcement officer or law enforcement agency intentionally

failed to comply with the requirements under subsection (a). If

the court concludes that the law enforcement officer or law

enforcement agency intentionally failed to comply with the

requirements under subsection (a), the court may order damages

to the person or injunctive relief.

(f) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following

words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this

subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:

"Body camera." An electronic, mechanical or other device

