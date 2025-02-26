Senate Bill 319 Printer's Number 253
PENNSYLVANIA, February 26 - officer who fails to comply with the requirements under
subsection (a) shall be suspended from duty, and the law
enforcement officer's certification issued under 53 Pa.C.S. Ch.
21 Subch. D shall be suspended or revoked as follows:
(1) For a first violation, the law enforcement officer's
certification shall be suspended for a period of six months.
(2) For a second violation, the law enforcement
officer's certification shall be suspended for a period of
one year.
(3) F or a third or subsequent violation, the law
enforcement officer's certification shall be revoked.
(d) Arbitration.--A suspension or revocation under
subsection (c) shall not be subject to arbitration or
reinstatement under the act of June 24, 1968 (P.L.237, No.111),
referred to as the Policemen and Firemen Collective Bargaining
Act, or any other law of this Commonwealth .
(e) C ause of action.--Any person aggrieved for a violation
of the requirements under subsection (a) may bring an action in
an appropriate court of common pleas against a law enforcement
officer or law enforcement agency on the grounds that the law
enforcement officer or law enforcement agency intentionally
failed to comply with the requirements under subsection (a). If
the court concludes that the law enforcement officer or law
enforcement agency intentionally failed to comply with the
requirements under subsection (a), the court may order damages
to the person or injunctive relief.
(f) Definitions.--As used in this section, the following
words and phrases shall have the meanings given to them in this
subsection unless the context clearly indicates otherwise:
"Body camera." An electronic, mechanical or other device
