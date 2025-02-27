IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market Size to Surpass USD 40.9 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

The ITAD market is growing rapidly due to rising demand for secure IT disposal and stricter e-waste regulations worldwide.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) Market size was USD 18.4 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 40.9 Billion by 2032 and grow at a CAGR of 9.3% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.Get Sample Copy of Report: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/2624 By Asset Type, Computers Dominate ITAD Market as Obsolescence and E-Waste Regulations RiseThe computer segment contributed the largest share to the IT Asset Disposition (ITAD) market, owing to the high number of obsolete computer systems. Some 2.2 billion personal computers were in use around the world in 2023, according to estimates, and rapid technology development has meant upgrading these devices has often been necessary. The U.S. EPA’s Electronics Recycling Initiative and other strict e-waste regulations reinforced responsible disposal methods. The demand for ITAD services driven by the need for secure data destruction and sustainable recycling solutions continues to revolve around computers, which are the most common type of asset entering the ITAD market.By Service, Data Sanitization Services Dominate ITAD Market Amid Rising Compliance DemandsIn 2023, the ITAD market was led by data sanitization and destruction services driven by growing data privacy and compliance regulations. I have personal experience working on data-sensitive institutions such as GDPR compliance for Europe and the U.S. Federal Information Security Management Act (FISMA). It's a strong case for certified data sanitizing services, which a 2023 report by the U.S. Federal Trade Commission (FTC) stated that 56% of data breaches originated from poor IT asset disposal.By End-Use, IT & Telecom Sector Drives ITAD Market Growth Amid 5G Rollout and Infrastructure UpgradesIn 2023, the IT & telecom sector led the market, owing to the incessant upgradation of the infrastructure required for digital transformation. In 2023, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) estimated that 85% of U.S. households had broadband access, leading telecom companies to often upgrade obsolescent network infrastructure. The rollout of 5G technology has further spurred demand for ITAD services, as it leads to the decommissioning of older 4G infrastructure.Buy Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/2624 North America Leads ITAD Market, While Asia-Pacific Poised for Fastest GrowthNorth America led the ITAD market in 2023, driven by high e-waste generation and stringent data protection regulations. The U.S. and Canada collectively generated 7.6 million metric tons of e-waste in 2022, according to the U.S. EPA. Government initiatives, such as the Electronics Product Stewardship Initiative, have further strengthened the region’s ITAD market. Sectors like finance and healthcare heavily rely on ITAD services to comply with regulations like HIPAA and the Sarbanes-Oxley Act.Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR from 2024 to 2032, fueled by growing ITAD awareness and increasing e-waste volumes in countries like China and India. India, the world’s third-largest e-waste producer, generated 3.23 million metric tons of e-waste in 2023. Government initiatives such as China’s Circular Economy Promotion Law, which emphasizes recycling and sustainable disposal, are driving ITAD adoption across the region.About Us:SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.