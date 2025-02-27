Business Process-as-a-Service (BPaaS) Market Will Generate Record Revenue: $128.9 Billion by 2030

Business Process As-A-Service (BPAAS) Market

The BPaaS market grows as BFSI demands low-cost IT, data access, and business process analytics.

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to the report, the global business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) industry generated $46.1 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $128.9 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030.The need for low-cost IT infrastructure & data accessibility and rise in requirement for business process analytics in the BFSI sector drive the growth of the global business process-as-a-service (BPaaS) market . However, lack of IT skills and knowledge in underdeveloped countries restrain market growth. On the contrary, increase in inclination toward implementation of cloud technology is expected to provide opportunities in the coming years.Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 275 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2382 Covid-19 Scenario1. During the Covid-19 pandemic, the business process-as-a-service industry witnessed significant growth with rise in demand in services with changes in operating models.2. The rise in complexity of enterprise IT challenges and increase in data and cloud implementation led to the adoption of BPaaS during the pandemic.3. The demand from the BFSI sector increased with the rise in number of online transaction volumes and the demand for data protection.Based on industry vertical, the BFSI segment contributed to the highest market share in 2020, accounting for nearly one-fourth of the global business process-as-a-service market, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. This is attributed to increased productivity by reducing investments in hardware & software, high level of data protection, and efficient responses to customers. However, the IT and telecom segment is projected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 13.8% from 2021 to 2030. This is owing to reduced staff expenditure and maintenance costs of physical infrastructure.If you have any special requirements, Request customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/2382 Based on deployment mode, the public cloud segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020, contributing to nearly two-thirds of the global business process-as-a-service market, and is projected to continue its lead position in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period. This is due to benefits such as direct IT control, in-house data delivery & management, rapid data availability, efficient resource utilization, and cost-effectiveness. However, the hybrid segment is projected to witness the largest CAGR of 13.4% from 2021 to 2030, owing to rise in data generated from big data analytics, internet of things, social media platforms, business applications, and financial services.Based on region, North America held the highest market share in terms of revenue in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the global business process-as-a-service industry, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2030. This is due to the presence of major players that offer advanced solutions and invest heavily in solutions such as payroll administration, managed marketing services, and analytics. However, Asia-Pacific is projected to register the fastest CAGR of 13.0% during the forecast period. This is attributed to ensuring low-cost networking, servers, virtual data centers, storage solution, and easy accessibility of virtual computing from any devices and locations.Buy Now & Get Exclusive Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/business-process-as-a-service-bpaas-market/purchase-options Leading Market PlayersAccenture, Inc.CapgeminiCognizantFUJITSUGenpactIBM CorporationOracle CorporationSAP SETech Mahindra LimitedWipro LimitedAbout Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients in making strategic business decisions and achieving sustainable growth in their respective market domains.AMR launched its user-based online library of reports and company profiles, Avenue. An e-access library is accessible from any device, anywhere, and at any time for entrepreneurs, stakeholders, researchers, and students at universities. With reports on more than 60,000 niche markets with data comprising 600,000 pages along with company profiles on more than 12,000 firms, Avenue offers access to the entire repository of information through subscriptions. A hassle-free solution to clients’ requirements is complemented with analyst support and customization requests.Contact:David Correa1209 Orange Street,Corporation Trust Center,Wilmington, New Castle,Delaware 19801 USA.Int'l: +1-503-894-6022Toll Free: + 1-800-792-5285UK: +44-845-528-1300India (Pune): +91-20-66346060Fax: +1-800-792-5285help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.