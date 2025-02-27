PU Prime Wins Best Multi-Asset Broker – MEA 2025 at iFX EXPO Dubai

SINGAPORE, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

PU Prime has been recognized Best Multi-Asset Broker – MEA 2025 at a ceremony held at the Dubai World Trade Centre. The award was presented at the close of the first day of iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, one of the leading events in the financial services industry. Organized by Ultimate Fintech, the awards recognize companies for excellence across the global financial sector.

This accolade highlights PU Prime’s outstanding performance in offering a wide range of financial products, including forex (FX), commodities , shares , ETFs , bonds , and more. The company's innovative approach and unwavering commitment to client satisfaction have established it as a leader in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

Recognition for Innovation and Excellence

The Best Multi-Asset Broker – MEA 2025 award further reinforces PU Prime’s reputation as a technology-driven brokerage, providing traders with access to global markets through advanced tools and competitive pricing. With a focus on delivering a seamless, user-friendly trading experience, PU Prime continues to support both retail and professional traders in navigating complex financial markets.

A Highlight at iFX EXPO Dubai

The award ceremony was a key moment at iFX EXPO Dubai 2025, bringing together top financial industry leaders for networking and collaboration. The expo serves as an important platform for financial service providers to present their offerings and technological advancements to a global audience.

Future Outlook

This latest recognition positions PU Prime for ongoing presence in the global financial services market. The company aims to drive innovation, enhance its platform, and expand its product offerings to meet the evolving needs of traders worldwide.

About PU Prime

Founded in 2015, PU Prime is a leading global fintech company offering innovative online trading solutions . The company provides a broad range of financial products, including forex, commodities, indices, and cryptocurrencies. With a commitment to advanced technology and education, PU Prime supports traders of all levels and serves a global audience, with over 40 million app downloads. The platform is dedicated to empowering traders and fostering financial success worldwide.

