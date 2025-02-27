ORION CORPORATION

Orion Corporation: Managers’ transactions – Hao Pan

Orion Corporation has received the following disclosure under Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, regarding transactions with shares and linked securities in Orion Corporation made by managers and their closely associated persons.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hao Pan

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Orion Corporation

LEI: 74370029VAHCXDR7B745

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 98009/5/6

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-26

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2280 Unit price: 54.32603 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2280 Volume weighted average price: 54.32603 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-26

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2320 Unit price: 54.30367 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2320 Volume weighted average price: 54.30367 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-26

Venue: OFF-EXCHANGE LIIKETOIMET (XOFF)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2050 Unit price: 54.40011 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2050 Volume weighted average price: 54.40011 EUR

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2025-02-26

Venue: LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE (XLON)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI0009014377

Nature of transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 2000 Unit price: 54.56 EUR

Aggregated transactions (1):

Volume: 2000 Volume weighted average price: 54.56 EUR

Orion Corporation

Liisa Hurme



President and CEO Olli Huotari



Executive Vice President,

Corporate Functions

Publisher:

Orion Corporation

Communications

Orionintie 1A, FI-02200 Espoo, Finland

http://www.orionpharma.com

Orion is a globally operating Finnish pharmaceutical company – a builder of well-being for over a hundred years. We develop, manufacture and market human and veterinary pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Orion has an extensive portfolio of proprietary and generic medicines and consumer health products. The core therapy areas of our pharmaceutical R&D are oncology and pain. Proprietary products developed by Orion are used to treat cancer, neurological diseases and respiratory diseases, among others. Orion's net sales in 2024 amounted to EUR 1,542 million and the company had about 3,700 employees at the end of the year. Orion's A and B shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki.

