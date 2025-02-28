Lees Trees Announces Emergency Tree Removal and Storm Tree Removal

Lees Trees Logo

DRIPPING SPRINGS, TX, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lees Trees is happy to announce emergency tree removal and storm tree removal. The swift removal of trees after a storm, or during an emergency, ensures the safety of property and residents. A falling tree can be deadly and may cause costly damage to property, roads, and homes. Homes close together in Austin should urgently call for emergency tree removal services during the harsh storm seasons to protect against further damage.Lees Trees has over 30 years of experience and is equipped to safely remove damaged trees during an emergency. Emergency tree removal requires a fast, 24/7 response, assessment of tree damage, safe tree removal techniques, as well as debris clean up. Lees Trees has the knowledge and ability to complete tree removal with excellent, prompt customer service.Outside of storms, tree owners should call for emergency services to remove a tree when it has exposed roots, is leaning, or has large cavities in the trunk. These issues are signs of sick trees that could give way and topple, or infect other trees in the vicinity.Anyone worried about the safety of a tree should contact Lees Trees via their website, or call (512) 858-4018.About Lees Trees: Lees Trees has over 30 years of experience in and around the Texas Hill Country, including: Dripping Springs , Belterra, Spicewood, Kyle, Buda, Wimberley, and Lakeway. Lees Trees can manage all tree related needs, including: tree removal, oak wilt treatment, cedar posts, firewood, and mulch, as well as everything from planting and preservation, to pruning and protection.Company: Lees TreesCity: Dripping SpringsState: TXTelephone number: 512-858-4018Email: leestreestx@gmail.com

