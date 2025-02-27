Top Biotech Exec Joins CancerVax as Chief Scientific Advisor

Dr. Sumant Ramachandra to advise the Company about the development of its revolutionary cancer treatment

Lehi, UT, Feb. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lehi, UT, February 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CancerVax, Inc., the developer of a revolutionary universal cancer treatment platform that will use the body’s immune system to fight cancer, announced today that Sumant Ramachandra, MD, PhD, MBA and founder of SR Global Health, LLC, a healthcare advisory firm, will serve as the Company’s new Chief Scientific Advisor.

"Adding Dr. Ramachandra to our team to serve as Chief Scientific Advisor is a huge vote of confidence for our Company and our novel approach to treating cancer,” said Byron Elton, CancerVax CEO. “Dr. Ramachandra’s proven track record as a scientist, clinician, business leader and biotech CEO will provide invaluable guidance to our team during this critical preclinical stage of development of our lead program.”

Dr. Ramachandra serves as a Director on the Board of Lyell Immunopharma (“Lyell”), following Lyell’s acquisition of ImmPACT Bio (“ImmPACT”) in October 2024. As CEO of ImmPACT from November 2021 until its acquisition, he led capital raises, secured clinical grants, and built a team that achieved FDA clearance for three Investigational New Drug (IND) applications, established manufacturing capabilities, and advanced multiple clinical studies.

In addition, Dr. Ramachandra currently serves as an advisor to private equity funds on companies in the pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, and medical devices/software sectors.

Previously, Dr. Ramachandra served as Chief Science, Technology, and Medical Officer at Baxter International, starting in June 2017. He was also appointed President of Baxter Pharmaceuticals in 2019. Prior to Baxter, he held the role of Senior Vice President, Head of Research & Development, at Pfizer Essential Health, and served as Chief Scientific Officer at Hospira from 2008 until Pfizer acquired Hospira in 2015. Earlier in his career, Dr. Ramachandra held senior roles at Pfizer and Merck & Co., specializing in oncology, global product development, medical affairs, business development, and clinical pharmacology. He began his medical career as an intern and resident physician at Massachusetts General Hospital, Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Ramachandra earned his undergraduate degree in biochemistry, a PhD in experimental pathology (with a focus on chronic lymphocytic leukemia), and an MD from Rutgers University. He also holds an MBA from the Wharton School, University of Pennsylvania.

In other news, the company recently moved its corporate headquarters to Lehi, Utah. The Wasatch Front has become a hotbed for tech companies and biotech startups and fosters a vibrant community of technology talent and investors.

Dr. Ramachandra commented, “When I learned about CancerVax, my first thought was that making cancer cells look like measles or other immunized viral diseases to ‘trick’ the body’s natural immune system into killing these ‘disguised’ cancer cells is a very elegant solution. I also firmly believe that this type of revolutionary approach to cancer treatment must be vigorously pursued.”

Dr. Ramachandra concluded, “I am very excited about the opportunity to work with the CancerVax team to help guide the Company through the preclinical development process.”

About CancerVax

CancerVax is a pre-clinical biotech company developing a novel Universal Cancer Treatment platform that will be customizable, as an injection, to treat many types of cancer. Our revolutionary approach DETECTS, MARKS, and KILLS only cancer cells. By making cancer cells look like well-immunized common diseases such as measles or chickenpox, we intend to use the body’s natural immune system to easily kill the cancer cells. We look forward to the day when treating cancer will be as simple as getting a shot – a better way to fight cancer. To learn more, please visit www.CancerVax.com

Forward-Looking Statements

