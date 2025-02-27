Coconut Shell Powder Market Anticipated to Attain $588.4 Million By 2031, at 7.6% CAGR

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global coconut shell powder market size was valued at $286.70 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $588.4 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2022 to 2031.Coconut shell powder is a cheap alternative material for other types of material available in market such as bark powder, furfurol and peanut shell powder due to its even quality and chemical configuration. It is used in wide variety of applications in different industries due to its improved properties in respect of water absorption and fungal resistance.Request Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/A31634 Coconut shell powder is made from the most organic and versatile part of the coconut - the shell. In general, coconut shell is known for its high toughness, excellent durability, increased abrasion resistance, and longer life. The shell's chemical composition is similar to that of hard wood, with the exception of higher lignin and lower cellulose content.Coconut shell flour is made from the shells of fully matured nuts that have been cleaned completely of pithy matter and ground into crumbs. These pieces are subjected to continuous grinding in grinding mills, and the ground mass is finally thrown out in various mesh sizes after passing through cyclones and vibratory sieves with phosphor-bronze mesh.Various machines and equipment are used to manufacture coconut shell powder, including crushing and pulverizing equipment. Machines and equipment are designed and manufactured to provide maximum efficiency to end-user industries. These crushing and pulverizing machines are used to reduce the size of coconut shells and turmeric. A mesh size of 80-100 mesh is appropriate for thermo set moulding powder, whereas 230-240 mesh is required for synthetic resin glues. Furthermore, the activated carbon segment gained significant popularity in the coconut shell powder market. Government restrictions and rising need for activated carbon for a range of applications, including nuclear and mining, are important drivers of the coconut shell powder market's expansion worldwide. Furthermore, it is anticipated that the market would see development in specialized industrial process water applications. The usage of activated carbon in water treatment and mercury removal facilities is also driving up demand for the material, which in turn is spurring the market for coconut shell powder.Buy Now and Get Discount: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/coconut-shell-powder-market/purchase-options By region wise, Asia-pacific has been gaining a significant share in the global coconut shell powder market size and is expected its share throughout coconut shell powder market forecast period. Rapid industrial expansion in the region and growing use of coconut shell powder as an absorbent in water treatment activities in the production of activated carbon with further multiple applications in industries are likely to supplement the Asia-Pacific coconut shell powder market growth during the forecast period. Furthermore, the high production of coconut in Indonesia, India, the Philippines, and other countries of the Asia-Pacific region is a major growth driver for the Asia-Pacific coconut shell powder market during the forecast period.The players operating in the coconut shell powder industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, remain competitive in the market, and gain coconut shell powder market opportunities. The key players profiled in coconut shell powder industry include New Century Vietnam Organic Company Ltd., OHM Trishul Bio Process, Rich Moon Co., Ltd, Vijayanagar Food & Nutraceuticals Pvt. Ltd., VietDelta Ltd., Coco Green (Pvt) Ltd., Coco Land Lanka (Pvt) Ltd., Consarc (Pvt) Ltd., Gournish Traders, Umang Pharmatech Pvt. Ltd., and Bali Coco.For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/A31634 Trending Reports:About Us:Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

