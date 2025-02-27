Administration issues executive order on hospital price transparency

Submit Release
The White House yesterday issued an executive order that directs the Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor, and Treasury to improve upon and increase enforcement of the hospital and insurer price transparency requirements in the Hospital Price Transparency and Transparency in Coverage regulations. Specifically, the White House instructs the departments to “rapidly implement and enforce” the regulations, including by taking actions in the next 90 days to increase enforcement and standardization and ensure that “actual prices,” rather than estimates are disclosed.

