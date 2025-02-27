Press Release

Deutsche Telekom’s T Wholesale and Nokia energize network API market with commercial deal to drive and simplify developer-created applications #MWC 2025

Two Deutsche Telekom network API use cases, SIM Swap and Number Verification that are key security and authentication solutions for industries such as financial services and retail, will be made available to developers through Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal. The two APIs will target Germany initially, with other European markets planned for later in the year. Additional Deutsche Telekom APIs, like Location Verification and Quality on Demand, are also expected to be made available on the Network as Code platform in the months ahead.



27 February 2025

Espoo, Finland — T Wholesale, which is part of Deutsche Telekom, one of Europe’s largest operators with more than 250 million subscribers, and Nokia have signed a commercial deal that will make two of the operator’s network API use cases, SIM Swap and Number Verification, available to developers through Nokia’s Network as Code platform with developer portal. The deal marks an important step for operators as they accelerate plans to monetize their network assets and core capabilities by exposing their network functions to developers.

“Network APIs are a growing focus for Deutsche Telekom in Europe. In reaching this milestone, Nokia’s technology and approach give us the confidence that we can fully provide developers with the tools they require to successfully utilize our APIs to better service their own customers with innovative solutions,” said Carsten Bruns, Vice President of Internet & Content Services at T Wholesale.

SIM Swap and Number Verification are key security and authentication solutions for industries such as financial services and retail, using telecom network capabilities to mitigate fraud and enhance user verification. A SIM Swap API works by detecting if a SIM card associated with a phone number was recently changed, which could trigger additional security verification checks. Number Verification can confirm whether a user has control over a phone number and if a commercial transaction request has come from the same device as the owner.

“This agreement with Deutsche Telekom’s T Wholesale is a fantastic reflection of our collaboration and joint vision of maximizing the true value of network assets and supporting developers in creating new 5G and 4G applications. This is also an important validation point of Nokia’s solid execution of its network API strategy, technology, and, with our Rapid acquisition, go-to-market capabilities, which are peerless in our industry,” said Raghav Sahgal, President of Cloud and Network Services at Nokia.

Nokia’s Network as Code platform provides developers with standardized access to network functions, without having to navigate any of the underlying network technologies. Nokia’s network API strategy is centered around connecting multiple API ecosystems through its Network as Code platform by offering operators the broadest range of network exposure options, paired with robust multi-tier API security and simplified access to network functionalities.

Nokia further strengthened its capabilities recently with its acquisition of Rapid, the world’s largest public API hub that enables operators to seamlessly integrate their networks, actively control API usage and exposure, and enhance API lifecycle management.

Since launching the Network as Code platform in September 2023, Nokia’s ecosystem of Network as Code platform partners has grown to 51 currently and includes BT, Orange, StarHub, Telefonica, and Telecom Argentina. Nokia’s commitment to API monetization extends beyond network-side aggregation and includes hyperscalers like Google Cloud; Communications Platform as a Service (CPaaS) platform providers such as Infobip; vertical independent software vendors like Elmo; and the world’s largest public API hub through Nokia’s acquisition of Rapid.

