AMG Critical Materials N.V. Announces Changes to its Management Board

Amsterdam, 27 February 2025 (Regulated Information) --- The Supervisory Board of AMG Critical Materials N.V. (“AMG”, EURONEXT AMSTERDAM: “AMG”) resolved during its meeting on February 26, 2025 to propose to the General Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2025 to solidify the leadership of the Company and to strengthen the executive team assisting the Management Board.

The Supervisory Board is proud and very pleased that Dr. Heinz Schimmelbusch, CEO and Chairman of the Management Board, is prepared to serve for one more term of two (2) years when his current term ends at the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2025. He is joined in the Management Board by Michael Connor, who was recently appointed to the Management Board as AMG’s Chief Corporate Development Officer and is responsible for assisting the CEO in implementing the overall strategy of AMG including internal and external strategic developments and managing the Company’s strategic capital allocation, and by Jackson Dunckel, AMG’s Chief Financial Officer since 2016.

At the Annual General Meeting on May 8, 2025, the term of Mr. Eric Jackson, Chief Operating Officer and member of the Management Board, will end. On that date Mr. Jackson wishes to retire as a member of the Management Board. He has served AMG since the formation of AMG in 2006 as a Management Board member with unique knowledge of and experience in the industry. Mr. Jackson has agreed to act as a senior advisor to the company. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board are deeply grateful to Mr. Jackson for the value he has created for the Company and for his innovative leadership of AMG over the past two decades.

The Management Board will be supported by a team of three highly experienced Executive Vice Presidents: Ms. Michele Fischer as EVP Human Resources; Mr. Juri Abbatantuono as EVP Strategic Projects & Engineering; and Mr. Ludo Mees as EVP Legal, Compliance and Corporate Governance. Michele Fischer has previously served the company since 2014 in various management positions and recently as Head of Investor Relations. Juri Abbatantuono joined AMG in 2017 as Project Director AMG Brazil and then built the Engineering Group through which he guides all major capital investment projects in technology and engineering matters. Ludo Mees has been with AMG from its inception, starting as the Corporate Secretary and member of the Legal team, then the Chief Compliance Officer, and serves on the Board of Shell & AMG Recycling B.V. He will succeed Dr. Michael Witzel, who also served AMG as an Executive Vice President. The Supervisory Board and the Management Board are deeply grateful to Mr. Witzel for his invaluable advice and guidance in matters far beyond his legal functions.

Further information will be provided in the context of the Annual General Meeting, scheduled for May 8, 2025. A full agenda on voting matters for shareholders will be posted on March 26, 2025.

This press release contains inside information within the meaning of Article 7(1) of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

This press release contains regulated information as defined in the Dutch Financial Markets Supervision Act (Wet op het financieel toezicht).

About AMG

AMG's mission is to provide critical materials and related process technologies to advance a less carbon-intensive world. To this end, AMG is focused on the production and development of energy storage materials such as lithium, vanadium, and tantalum. In addition, AMG's products include highly engineered systems to reduce CO 2 in aerospace engines, as well as critical materials addressing CO 2 reduction in a variety of other end use markets.

AMG’s Lithium segment spans the lithium value chain, reducing the CO 2 footprint of both suppliers and customers. AMG’s Vanadium segment is the world’s market leader in recycling vanadium from oil refining residues, spanning the Company’s vanadium, titanium, and chrome businesses. AMG’s Technologies segment is the established world market leader in advanced metallurgy and provides equipment engineering to the aerospace engine sector globally. It serves as the engineering home for the Company’s fast-growing LIVA batteries, NewMOX SAS formed to span the nuclear fuel market, and spans AMG’s mineral processing operations in graphite, antimony, and silicon metal.

With approximately 3,600 employees, AMG operates globally with production facilities in Germany, the United Kingdom, France, the United States, China, Mexico, Brazil, India, and Sri Lanka, and has sales and customer service offices in Japan (www.amg-nv.com).

