Drywall and Gypsum Board Market Size to Worth $85 billion by 2034 With a 4.5% CAGR by Exactitude Consultancy

Drywall and Gypsum Board

The Drywall and Gypsum Board Market is driven by rising construction demand, offering durable, cost-effective, and fire-resistant building solutions.” — Exactitude Consultancy

CA, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of 2024, the global drywall and gypsum board market is valued at approximately $60 billion, driven by increasing construction and renovation activities worldwide. The market is projected to reach around $85 billion by 2034, signaling robust growth over the next decade. This translates to a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of about 4.5% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2034.

The report is a well-researched data presentation that analyzes the global Drywall and Gypsum Board market. The study examines some of the most significant facets of the global "Keyword" market and shows how pricing, competition, market dynamics, gross margin, and consumption will affect the market's performance. In addition to a thorough examination of the competitive environment, the study contains in-depth company profiles of the top participants in the "Keyword" market. It provides a summary of precise market data, including production, revenue, market value, volume, market share, and growth rate.

This report is also available in the following languages: Japanese (ドライウォールおよび石膏ボード市場), Korea (건식벽체 및 석고 보드 시장), china (干式墙和石膏板市场, French (Marché des cloisons sèches et des plaques de plâtre), German (Markt für Außentüren), and Italy (Drywall and Gypsum Board Market), etc.

𝐋𝐢𝐬𝐭 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

USG Corporation, Knauf Group, Saint-Gobain, National Gypsum Company, CertainTeed (a subsidiary of Saint-Gobain), Georgia-Pacific Gypsum LLC, Eternit Group, Siniat (part of the Etex Group), Armstrong World Industries, Basf, Boral Limited, Gypsum Management and Supply (GMS), Washington State Gypsum, Continental Building Products, PABCO Gypsum, Winstone Wallboards, Takeda Gypsum, Ideal Building Systems, CEMEX, LafargeHolcim

𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬

Product Type

- Standard Drywall

- Moisture-Resistant Drywall

- Fire-Resistant Drywall

- Soundproof Drywall

- Lightweight Drywall

Application

- Residential

- Commercial

- Industrial

End-User Sector

- Construction

- Renovation

- DIY/Home Improvement

Thickness

- 1/4 inch

- 1/2 inch

- 5/8 inch

- Other thicknesses

Distribution Channel

- Direct Sales

- Online Sales

- Retail Stores

- Wholesale Distributors

𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:

North America (USA, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (UK, Germany, France and the Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the Rest of the Asia Pacific region)

South America (Brazil, Argentina and the Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (GCC and Rest of the Middle East and Africa)

The country section of the report also provides individual market-impacting factors and changes in regulations in the market domestically that impact the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as new sales, replacement sales, country demographics, disease epidemiology, and import-export tariffs are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries.

𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐧𝐭:

Chapter 1: Industry Overview

Chapter 2: Drywall and Gypsum Board International and China Market Analysis

Chapter 3: Environment Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 4: Analysis of Revenue by Classifications

Chapter 5: Analysis of Revenue by Regions and Applications

Chapter 6: Analysis of Drywall and Gypsum Board Revenue Market Status.

Chapter 7: Analysis of Drywall and Gypsum Board Industry Key Manufacturers

Chapter 8: Sales Price and Gross Margin Analysis

Chapter 9: Marketing Trader or Distributor Analysis of Drywall and Gypsum Board Market

Chapter 10: Development Trend of Drywall and Gypsum Board Industry 2025-2033

Chapter 11: Industry Chain Suppliers of Drywall and Gypsum Board with Contact Information

Chapter 12: New Project Investment Feasibility Analysis of Electrical Services

Chapter 13: Conclusion of the Global Drywall and Gypsum Board Market Research Report

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐐𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐧𝐬𝐰𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐝 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭.

What are the strengths and weaknesses of the Drywall and Gypsum Board Market?

What are the different marketing and distribution channels?

What is the current CAGR of the Drywall and Gypsum Board Market?

What are the Drywall and Gypsum Board market opportunities in front of the market?

What are the highest competitors in Drywall and Gypsum Board market?

What are the key outcomes of SWOT and Porter's five techniques?

What is the Drywall and Gypsum Board market size and growth rate in the forecast period?

