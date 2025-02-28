Creative Biostructure Enlarged Its Offerings for Research Grade Liposomes 

Creative Biostructure expands research-grade liposomes for drug delivery, vaccines, and biomedical applications.

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Creative Biostructure, one of the leading biotechnology companies specialized in the field of structure biology, is pleased to announce the expansion of its research-grade liposome products and customizable liposome solutions to ensure high quality, stability, and effectiveness of liposomes in various biomedical applications.Liposomes, spherical vesicles based on cholesterol and natural non-toxic phospholipids, are currently regarded as highly versatile nanoparticles due to their biocompatibility, appropriate size, and ability to carry drugs in their hydrophobic and hydrophilic layers. They have shown significant potential in multiple biomedical fields, particularly drug delivery. As drug carriers, liposomes are used in transdermal, oral, and nasal drug delivery, among other ways. They can enhance the transdermal absorption of drugs, prolong the circulation time of drugs in the body, and reduce toxicity.To help advance scientific research in a multitude of fields, Creative Biostructure decided to enlarge its offerings for research-grade liposomes, which are designed to encapsulate and deliver a wide range of molecules, covering small molecules, peptides, and proteins to target cells or tissues.Upon the expansion, Creative Biostructure now provides various product categories of liposomes for customers to choose :Fluorescent LiposomeLiposomes for Immune ResearchLiposomes for Click ChemistryLiposomes for Nucleic Acid DeliveryLyophilized Liposomes...Creative Biostructure claims that all the expanded liposomes are research-grade, characterized by high purity and low impurity levels. Strict screening of raw materials and refined purification processes ensure the absence of potential impurities such as unreacted reagents or residual organic solvents. These high standards not only enhance the quality of liposomes but also provide a solid foundation for researchers to obtain reliable and accurate data."We are proud to introduce an expanded range of research-grade liposome products for selection. This product update is also a testament to our commitment to advancing scientific discovery. Research-grade liposome tools enable researchers to explore new frontiers in drug delivery, vaccine development, and targeted therapies. We hope to provide more precise solutions for researchers in the future, accelerating breakthroughs and improving global healthcare." said Joanna, Chief Marketing Officer of Creative Biostructure.Besides research-grade liposome products, Creative Biostructure also offers liposomes for cosmetics, and liposomes for food to help enhance the productivity and reliability of R&D endeavors.For more information about the updated liposome products at Creative Biostructure, please visit: https://www.creative-biostructure.com/research-grade-liposomes.htm

