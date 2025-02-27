Matexcel Established a New Sub-brand ‘Matexcel Hydrogel’ for Research Applications

SHIRLEY, NY, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matexcel, a company specialized in material science and biotechnology, is pleased to announce the launch of its new sub-brand, Matexcel Hydrogel , to offer high quality hydrogel materials and R&D support in the fields of biomedical research, food industry, environment, photonics, and agriculture.As a highly absorbent and water-retaining material, hydrogel is widely used in many fields, such as drought resistance in arid areas, facial masks, antipyretic patches, analgesic patches in cosmetics, agricultural films, anti-condensation agents and humidity regulators in construction, water blocking agents in petrochemicals, dehydration of crude oil or refined oil, dust suppressants in mining, preservatives and thickeners in food, drug carriers in medical treatment, etc. It is worth noting that different polymer raw materials should be selected for different application fields to meet different needs.As a pioneer in hydrogel research, Matexcel now offers a wide range of hydrogel-related products including hydrogel kits, raw materials, crosslinkers, initiators, proteins, and adhesive peptides. Moreover, a comprehensive list of services are available now, covering:Matexcel provides hydrogel development services according to the difference of raw material sources, like natural, synthetic, and hybrid.Hydrogel crosslinking servicesMatexcel provides physically/chemically cross-linked hydrogel development service.Hydrogel development services by physical statesMatexcel provides hydrogel development services according to the difference of physical states, including solid, semisolid, and liquid.Stimuli-responsive hydrogels development servicesPhysical/chemical/multi stimuli-responsive hydrogel development services are available at Matexcel.The company also provides hydrogel formulation development and hydrogel analysis and characterization services to meet the needs for the development and analysis of all types of hydrogels.“We are always dedicated to helping our customers overcome all difficulties in the process of scientific research. With the launch of our new sub-brand focused on the hydrogel field, our dedicated scientists are here to support our customers at all stages of the development process, from formulation development to analysis and characterization of the finished hydrogel material.” said Johnson, one of the representative speakers from Matexcel.To know more information about the newly launched sub-brand Hydrogel at Matexcel and its products and services, please visit https://www.matexcel.com/hydrogel/

