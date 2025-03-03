Own a ‘Second Home’ in Niseko, Japan Starting from 100 Million JPY for International Investors

sanu_main Our Environmentally Sustainable Architecture Niseko Ownership + 60 Nights at SANU Locations Nationwide Exclusive Experiences and Local Engagement in Niseko Building Model SANU CABIN MOSS Large with Private Sauna

TOKYO, JAPAN, March 3, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SANU Inc., Japan's largest shared villa service "SANU 2nd Home," has announced its latest real estate investment product for international markets: "SANU 2nd Home Owners.（ https://pr.sa-nu.com/Owners ）"

Ownership of a "second home" is available from ¥100 million (US$660,000) in Niseko, a world-renowned ski resort. Owners can enjoy up to 5% annual fixed rental income.and up to 60 complimentary nights per year at SANU locations across Japan.



1) What is SANU 2nd Home?

Built on the philosophy of "Live with nature.", SANU 2nd Home is a membership-based second home service offering premium wooden cabins in Japan’s most scenic areas, including coastal, mountain, and lakesides. Previously, SANU focused on subscription and co-ownership plans, but with the introduction of SANU 2nd Home Owners, the company now offers full ownership options for international buyers.

Expanding the Concept of ‘Another Home’ Across Japan

As of January 2025, SANU 2nd Home operates 30 locations with 175 units and aims to expand to 100 domestic and international locations by 2028.

SANU locations offer unique experiences throughout Japan’s diverse seasons, including Karuizawa, Hakuba, and Mt. Fuji, all within 2-3 hours of Tokyo. Moving forward, expansion plans include Kyoto and the western Japan region, further diversifying SANU’s line up.

Our Environmentally Sustainable Architecture

Japan is one of the world's most forest-rich countries, with approximately 70% of its land covered by forests. Committed to sustainability, SANU minimizes construction waste and promotes CO₂ reduction by adopting a circular architectural model.

SANU’s recyclable wooden structures are designed with sustainability in mind, incorporating locally sourced timber and traditional Japanese craftsmanship to create spaces that are both comfortable and environmentally friendly.

SANU’s approach has been recognized internationally, receiving top domestic architectural awards and the iF DESIGN AWARD 2024, one of the world’s three major design awards. This global recognition highlights Japan’s rich potential for sustainable wooden architecture.

2) Introducing a New Real Estate Investment Model: "SANU 2nd Home Owners"

SANU 2nd Home Owners, goes beyond traditional investment real estate, combining the experience of living deeply connected with Japan’s nature with stable, long-term rental income.

▼Key Features of SANU 2nd Home Owners

1. Niseko Ownership + 60 Nights at SANU Locations Nationwide

In addition to owning a villa in Niseko, owners can enjoy up to 60 nights per year across 28 SANU 2nd Home locations (as of February 2025).

● Winter: Ski in Niseko’s world-famous powder snow

● Spring: Cycle along the lakeside with snow-capped Mt. Fuji in view

● Summer: Enjoy marine activities in coastal areas such as Ichinomiya (Chiba) and Izu (Shizuoka)

● Autumn: Experience breathtaking foliage in Nasu (Tochigi) and Karuizawa (Nagano)

As SANU expands, owners will gain access to 100+ locations worldwide by 2028.

2. Fixed Rental Income of Up to 5% During Unused Periods

When owners are not using the property, SANU manages leasing and operations, providing up to 5% annual fixed rental income.The property is eligible for accelerated depreciation under Japan’s taxation system, offering an estimated 6 million JPY in annual tax savings (for the first Niseko project).

Tax benefits vary based on local regulations, and consultation with a tax specialist is recommended.

3. Fully Managed Cleaning, Maintenance, and Concierge Services

To ensure effortless ownership, SANU handles all property management, cleaning, and maintenance. 24/7 support ensures a stress-free experience for owners. Enjoy a seamless, nature-connected lifestyle without the typical burdens of property management.

4. Exclusive Experiences and Local Engagement in Niseko

Owners can enjoy exclusive local experiences, including:

・Winter: Ski and snowboard in one of the world’s top-rated resorts

・Summer: Trekking, river activities, and gourmet dining unique to the region

SANU provides concierge services to help owners fully enjoy their time in Niseko.

3) Sales Launch in Niseko – Available Now

Niseko, recognized by Forbes as one of the world's top 10 ski resorts, has seen significant land value growth in recent years. With a new expressway set to open in 2025 and the Hokkaido Shinkansen extension scheduled for 2030, accessibility and investment potential are set to increase further.

Project Details

Location: Annupuri, Niseko

● 15-minute drive to Hirafu’s main district

● 8 minutes to the nearest ski resort

● A quiet, serene environment with year-round outdoor activities

Building Model: SANU CABIN MOSS Large with Private Sauna

● SANU’s flagship wooden architecture model using 100% domestic timber

● L-size (max. 6 guests) - 72.27㎡ interior + 4.59㎡ balcony, 1LDK layout

● Equipped with private sauna and dedicated owner storage space

Inquiries & Purchase Information

Niseko is the first phase of a larger plan, with over 100 units planned for sale by 2030.

This summer, SANU will launch a brand new Owners website, unveiling new properties, architectures and sales schedules.

For inquiries and purchase considerations, please visit: https://pr.sa-nu.com/Owners

Subscribers will receive updates on new properties and sales timelines.

4)Global Expansion: From Japan to the World

By 2028, SANU 2nd Home aims to operate 100 locations across Japan, with planned expansions into Asia and Oceania.

Having already established bases in Fuji Five Lakes, Karuizawa, and Amami Oshima, SANU plans to expand to Okinawa and Ishigaki, bringing Japan’s eco-conscious, nature-connected second home model to a global audience.

Company Overview

Company Name: SANU Inc.

CEO: Gen Fukushima

Headquarters: 3-23-1 Nakameguro, Meguro-ku, Tokyo, 153-0061

Website: https://corp.sa-nu.com/

SANU is committed to connecting urban and rural lifestyles through sustainable architecture, offering a new real estate model blending investment, relaxation, and nature-driven living.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.