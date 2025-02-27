PHILIPPINES, February 27 - Press Release

February 27, 2025 CHIZ ORDERS CREATION OF SENATE ADMIN SUPPORT GROUP FOR IMPEACHMENT TRIAL Senate President Francis "Chiz" G. Escudero has signed Special Order No. 2025-015 (OSP) Series of 2025 for the establishment of an administrative support group that will assist the Senate when it convenes as an Impeachment Court for the trial of Vice President Sara Z. Duterte. "This Special Order is vital to ensure that the Senate, in its role as an Impeachment Court, operates smoothly and efficiently. We are committed to upholding the highest standards of justice and due process throughout the proceedings," Escudero said upon issuance of the order. The special order, signed on February 20, is effective immediately and will remain in force until the conclusion of the impeachment trial of Vice President Duterte. Under SO 2025-015, the Senate President designates the Secretary of the Senate as the Clerk of the Senate sitting as an Impeachment Court in accordance with the Rules of Procedures on Impeachment Trials. The Secretary of the Senate has the authority of the Senate President to issue administrative orders, directives, and guidelines as necessary to support the Clerk of Court and the Impeachment Court. The order outlines the detailed responsibilities and designations of support offices and personnel from the Senate Secretariat to provide comprehensive legal, technical, administrative, and general staff support to the Clerk of Court. The primary offices involved include the Office of the Senate Legal Counsel, the Office of the Deputy Secretary for Legislation, and the Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms, all of which will also act as Deputy Clerks. The roles of these offices during the impeachment trials are as follows: Office of the Senate Legal Counsel: • Drafting of subpoenas, writs, summons, orders, resolutions, decisions, and other legal instruments. • Preparation of legal memoranda and briefs, summaries of proceedings, and pleadings as required by the Presiding Officer or the Impeachment Court. • Marking and maintaining custody of exhibits submitted before the Impeachment Court. • Provision of procedural and substantive support to the Clerk of Court. Office of the Deputy Secretary for Legislation: • Transcripts and journals of the trial, custody and maintenance of the Oath Book, preparation of the Business of the Trial and scenario for each trial day. • Drafting of Impeachment Court resolutions. • Custody of and handling all documents pertaining to the proceedings. • Processing requests for copies of Impeachment Trial documents, subject to approval and applicable fees. Office of the Sergeant-at-Arms: • Ensuring necessary security and safety measures to maintain order during the proceedings. • Serving summons, subpoenas, and other legal documents as directed by the Presiding Officer or the Clerk of Court. • Ensuring order in the chamber and its premises during the proceedings. • Carrying out all orders and directives of the Presiding Officer related to the preservation of order and decorum.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.