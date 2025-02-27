Listernia Monocytogenes Multistate Outbreak: Reproduce in Refrigeration Temperatures

Raw milk and sprouts pose increasing risks of Listeria and other pathogens, contributing to outbreaks that highlight weaknesses in U.S. food supply practices

38 people hospitalized and 12 dead is a reminder that the US Food Supply has weak points, such as producers and distributors that are insufficiently cleaning, monitoring, and educating workers.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Listernia monocytogenes is unlike most bacteria that can reproduce in refrigeration temperature. Although not the cause of this outbreak, the trend of drinking unpasteurized milk isn’t helping the problem,” states Greg Vigna, MD, JD.

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, national product liability attorney and sepsis attorney, states, “Listernia outbreaks are becoming more common as drinking ‘raw’ milk exposes persons of various pathogens including E. coli, Salmonella, or Listeria monocytogenes.”

Read about the dangers of raw milk: The Dangers of Raw Milk: What You Should Know [Internet]. Cleveland Clinic. 2024: https://health.clevelandclinic.org/the-dangers-of-raw-milk-what-you-should-know

Dr. Vigna explains, “Some people love raw or lightly cooked sprouts. Sprouts grow in warm and humid conditions which is perfect environment for growth of bacteria that include Salmonella, Listeria, and E. coli.”

Read Rothschild M. Jimmy John’s Sprouts Sicken 25 in 8 States [Internet]. Food Safety News. 2012: https://www.foodsafetynews.com/2012/03/25-sick-in-8-states-in-jimmy-johns-sprouts-outbreak/

"Since 1998, the FDA has tried to warn consumers away from sprouts and 51% of Listeria cases are related to vegetable row crops."

Read Christopher Doering's article "It’s not easy being green: Romaine lettuce E. coli outbreak rattles food, grocery industries" [Internet]. Food Dive. 2018. Available from: https://www.fooddive.com/news/its-not-easy-being-green-romaine-lettuce-e-coli-outbreak-rattles-food-g/543448/.

Dr. Vigna concludes, “This outbreak is bad news and tragic as at least 38 people hospitalized and 12 dead is a grim reminder that the United States Food Supply has weak points and those weak points tend to come from producers such as Prairie Farms Dairy and its distributors that are insufficiently cleaning, monitoring, and educating their workers.”

Read about the outbreak: https://www.healio.com/news/infectious-disease/20250225/12-deaths-reported-in-multistate-listeria-outbreak

Greg Vigna, MD, JD, is a national malpractice attorney and mass tort product liability attorney and sepsis attorney.



