Banco Itaú Chile Files Material Event Notice Summoning to Annual Shareholders' Meeting

SANTIAGO, Chile, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BANCO ITAÚ CHILE (SSE: ITAUCL) (the “Bank”) today announced that it filed a Material Event Notice with the Chilean Commission for the Financial Market reporting that the Bank scheduled its Annual Shareholders’ Meeting for April 24, 2025.

The full Material Event Notice is available on the company’s investor relations website at ir.itau.cl.

Investor Relations – Banco Itaú Chile

IR@itau.cl / ir.itau.cl


