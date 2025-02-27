Hernia Mesh: General Surgeons Slow to Move on from Synthetic Mesh

Dr. Greg Vigna

P4HB mesh is a safe and effective alternative to synthetic mesh for ventral hernia repairs, offering low recurrence and complication rates

General surgeons who select polypropylene mesh are exposing their patients to unnecessary complications that are essentially eliminated with P4HB because the mesh is completely resorbed.” — Greg Vigna, MD

SANTA BARBARA, CA, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- “Our study demonstrates that the use of P4HB mesh is both safe and effective in ventral hernia repairs,” states Dr. Daniel H. Tran, General Surgery, Texas A&M College of Medicine.

Dr. Greg Vigna, national mid-urethral sling attorney and hernia mesh attorney, says, “The Phasix mesh is P4HB and is a natural polymer derived from E. coli that is fully degradable and the safer alternative design for the defective synthetic mesh in the market. P4HB is completely removed by the body over twelve to eighteen months, so chronic complications are reduced to a minimum while synthetic mesh causes chronic inflammation forever. There appears to be little justification for using polypropylene or other synthetic mesh at this time.”

What does Dr. Daniel Tran say in “The use of poly-4-hydroxybutyrate (P4HB, Phasix) mesh in ventral hernia repair: a systematic review and meta-analysis” published in Hernia (2024) 28:989-1004?:

“This study aims to investigate the efficacy and safety profile of poly-4-hydroxybutyrate (P4HB) mesh for ventral hernia repair through a systematic review and meta-analysis.

Sub-meta-analysis restricted to studies with follow up > 18 months continues to show low rates of recurrence of 9%.

Our study demonstrates that the use of P4HB mesh is both safe and effective in ventral hernia repairs. When further analyzed past 18 months, the time where P4HB mesh fully resorbs, the rates of hernia recurrence, surgical site infection, and any complications remain low of upwards of 5 years and comparable to the rates seen in synthetic and biologics in similar patient populations.”

Read Dr. Tran’s article: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s10029-024-02996-z

Dr. Vigna concludes, “The literature is closing the door on synthetic mesh. Unfortunately, general surgeons continue to select synthetic mesh and all the complications that go with it. General surgeons who select polypropylene mesh are exposing their patients to unnecessary complications that are essentially eliminated with P4HB because the mesh is completely resorbed.”

Dr. Vigna is a California and Washington DC lawyer who focuses on serious injuries caused by defective devices including the Coloplast Altis sling and Bard Hernia Mesh. He represents the injured from defective hernia mesh and litigates these cases with the Ben Martin Law Group, a national pharmaceutical injury law firm in Dallas, Texas.

