One Of Oklahoma’s Top Retirement Planners, Brad Freels, Co-Authors Groundbreaking Book to Help Retirees Save Taxes

Brad Freels

This book is designed to provide readers with the insights, options, and strategies they need to enjoy a secure retirement.” — Brad Freels

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK, UNITED STATES, February 27, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brad Freels, Founder and President of Southwest Retirement Resources, Inc. , a leading retirement planning firm in Oklahoma City, has co-authored the newly released book, "Retire on Your Terms."This comprehensive guide is designed to empower individuals to take control of their financial future and achieve retirement on their own terms."Retire on Your Terms" challenges conventional retirement planning wisdom and exposes common misconceptions that can jeopardize financial security. Freels delves into the critical aspects of retirement planning often overlooked by traditional advisors, including lifestyle design, tax reduction strategies, risk management, healthcare planning, and legacy preservation.The book emphasizes a comprehensive, holistic approach, integrating all nine dimensions of wealth to create a personalized roadmap for a secure and fulfilling retirement."This book isn't just about accumulating wealth; it's about ensuring that your money supports the life you envision," says Freels. "We've seen firsthand the devastating consequences of inadequate planning, and we're passionate about providing families and businesses with the knowledge and tools they need to achieve true financial freedom.""Retire on Your Terms" tackles common financial anxieties, such as market volatility, rising taxes, and healthcare costs, offering practical solutions and real-life examples to illustrate the importance of proactive planning. The book also addresses the emotional and personal aspects of retirement, encouraging readers to define their vision, prioritize their goals, and leave a lasting legacy for their loved ones and the causes they care about.“In today’s increasingly complex world, retirees need to understand their options to successfully navigate the intricacies of retirement planning with clarity, security, and confidence. This book is designed to provide readers with the insights, options, and strategies they need to enjoy a secure retirement,” said Brad Freels.The book focuses on helping readers grow and protect their wealth, minimize taxes, and create lasting legacies, all while ensuring a fulfilling retirement lifestyle.For a copy of the book or additional retirement resources, visit https://southwestretirement.net or call 405-340-7728.About Brad Freels and Southwest Retirement Resources, Inc.Brad Freels is the founder of Southwest Retirement Resources, Inc., an independent financial planning firm dedicated to providing innovative financial strategies and solutions. With a focus on safety, reasonable returns, and simplifying financial lives, Southwest Retirement Resources, Inc. builds life-long relationships with clients, helping them achieve financial clarity, security, and overall financial health.About Brad FreelsBrad Freels is a nationally known Financial Educator, Author, Speaker and Retirement Planner. As the Founder and President of Southwest Retirement Resources, Inc., Brad and his team are dedicated to helping clients achieve true financial independence and a retirement lifestyle on their own terms. They have been showing retirees how to preserve, protect, and pass on their hard-earned wealth since 2004. Brad is a college sports fan enthusiast and enjoys golfing and traveling with his lovely wife Fran. They are proud parents of their son Taylor, who served our country as a United States Marine at Camp Pendleton, California.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.