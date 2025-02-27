Federman & Sherwood Investigates Oral Roberts University for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Oral Roberts University with respect to their recent data breach. Oral Roberts University (ORU), a private Christian university in Tulsa, Oklahoma, recently discovered a data breach that may have compromised sensitive personal information. The breach involved unauthorized access to certain ORU systems, during which data was taken over a three-day period from December 15 to December 17, 2024. The school acted to secure its network and launched an investigation to understand the extent of the breach. The investigation determined that the following personal information was accessed: individuals name and Social Security number.

