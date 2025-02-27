FedEx Forum Unveils Ernest C. Withers Exhibition in Honor of Black History Month

Black History in Memphis through the lens of Ernest Withers Ernest C Withers historic photos displayed at FedEx Forum L to R: Rosalind Withers (Founder of Withers Museum), Dinita Joyner (Curator), Dr. Tanya Wiley-Brown (Marketing/PR Strategist)

Honoring a Civil Rights Icon: Capturing History as the Grizzlies Take the Court

This exhibition is a testament to my father’s commitment to preserving history through his lens ... we are grateful to the Memphis Grizzlies and FedEx Forum for celebrating his legacy.” — Rosalind Withers

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, February 26, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The legacy of renowned Civil Rights photographer Dr. Ernest C. Withers took center stage at FedEx Forum with the unveiling of a new exhibition honoring his impact on American history. In a special tribute, the Withers Family was invited to attend the Memphis Grizzlies vs. Phoenix Suns game, where the FedEx Forum rolled out the red carpet for the family and key supporters who have played an integral role in advancing the work of the Withers Museum Dr. Ernest C. Withers, whose powerful images captured the essence of the Civil Rights Movement, remains a towering figure in American history. His photographs documented pivotal moments in the fight for justice and equality, providing an enduring visual record of the struggle that continues to inspire generations. The unveiling of this exhibit during Black History Month underscores the importance of his contributions and ensures that his work remains accessible to the public.“This exhibition is a testament to my father’s commitment to preserving history through his lens,” said Rosalind Withers, the daughter of Ernest Withers and founder of the Withers Collection Museum and Gallery. “It is an honor to see his work recognized in such a meaningful way, and we are grateful to the Memphis Grizzlies and FedEx Forum for celebrating his legacy.”Hasani Withers, who serves as a managing partner for Withers Archive Enterprise added, “As icing on the cake, the Memphis Grizzlies capped off the night with an electrifying victory, defeating their opponent with a final score of 151 to 148. The energy in the arena was electrifying, making the evening even more memorable for our family and all who support my grandfather’s life and legacy.”The exhibit is open for public viewing until February 28th at FedEx Forum, providing visitors an opportunity to engage with the powerful imagery that defined an era and continues to shape conversations today.For additional information, please contact Joe Calhoun at (901) 523-2344.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.