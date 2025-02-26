Submit Release
SEACOR Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

HOUSTON, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. (NYSE: SMHI) (the “Company” or “SEACOR Marine”), a leading provider of marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide, today announced results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024.

SEACOR Marine’s consolidated operating revenues for the fourth quarter of 2024 were $69.8 million, operating income was $10.6 million, and direct vessel profit (“DVP”)(1) was $23.1 million. This compares to consolidated operating revenues of $73.1 million, operating income of $22.6 million, and DVP of $29.8 million in the fourth quarter of 2023, and consolidated operating revenues of $68.9 million, operating loss of $6.5 million, and DVP of $16.0 million in the third quarter of 2024.

Notable fourth quarter items include:

  • 4.5% decrease in revenues from the fourth quarter of 2023 and a 1.3% increase from the third quarter of 2024.
  • Average day rates of $18,901, a 4.8% increase from the fourth quarter of 2023, and flat from the third quarter of 2024.
  • 72% utilization, an increase from 71% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and from 67% in the third quarter of 2024.
  • DVP margin of 33.1%, a decrease from 40.8% in the fourth quarter of 2023 and an increase from 23.2% in the third quarter of 2024, due in part to $3.5 million of drydocking and major repairs during the fourth quarter of 2024 compared to $1.7 million in the fourth quarter of 2023 and $8.3 million in the third quarter of 2024, all of which are expensed as incurred.
  • Refinancing of $328.7 million of principal indebtedness under multiple debt facilities, including $125.0 million previously due in 2026, into a single new credit facility due in the fourth quarter of 2029.
  • In connection with the refinancing, recognized a one-time loss of $31.9 million on debt extinguishment, of which $28.3 million was non-cash and primarily comprised of extinguishment of unamortized debt discounts.
  • Completed the sale of two anchor handling towing supply vessels (“AHTS”) for total proceeds of $22.5 million and a gain of $15.6 million, the proceeds of which will be used to partially fund the construction payments for two new PSVs.

For the fourth quarter of 2024, net loss was $26.2 million ($0.94 loss per basic and diluted share). This compares to a net income for the fourth quarter of 2023 of $5.7 million ($0.21 earnings per basic share and $0.20 earnings per diluted share). Sequentially, the fourth quarter 2024 results compare to a net loss of $16.3 million ($0.59 loss per basic and diluted share) in the third quarter of 2024.

Chief Executive Officer John Gellert commented:

“The fourth quarter results reflect a substantial improvement in operating performance compared with the prior quarters of 2024. This performance improvement was due mostly to fewer out-of-service days for repairs and drydockings which translated into improved utilization across most segments. We also benefited from having all our premium liftboats available and employed most of the quarter and currently plan to commence the permanent repairs of one of our U.S. flag premium liftboats at the end of the third quarter of 2025, which should provide us the opportunity to maximize utilization on these liftboats as seasonal activity improves in the Gulf of America. During the quarter, we did see soft market conditions in the North Sea as well as customer delays in programmed activities in Mexico and the U.S.

Looking at the rest of 2025, we continue to see a healthy level of inquiries across most of our international markets with the notable exception of the North Sea and Mexico, where regulatory or financial hurdles are subduing demand for oil and gas services. In the U.S., we see significant challenges for offshore wind in the near term, but the backlog of mandatory maintenance and decommissioning activity in the Gulf of America should ultimately lead to increased levels of activity on the shelf. Although we are not immune to the mid-cycle lull in offshore drilling activity worldwide, I remain optimistic that our fleet mix is well positioned to meet current demand expectations.

As previously announced, during the fourth quarter we entered into a new senior secured term loan of up to $391.0 million with an affiliate of EnTrust Global, which significantly simplified our debt capital structure into a single credit facility maturing in 2029. Importantly, this new credit facility addressed $125.0 million of near-term maturities previously due in 2026 to The Carlyle Group, inclusive of $35.0 million of convertible debt, eliminating approximately 10% of dilution overhang on the Company’s common stock. It also provided us with up to $41.0 million of borrowing capacity to finance the construction of two new PSVs, which we ordered during the fourth quarter of 2024. We had to fully amortize all debt discounts and issuance costs on the refinanced debt, including the shipyard financing with affiliates of COSCO, generating a $31.9 million one-time loss, of which $28.3 million was non-cash, but, in my view, the benefits of the refinancing and its support for the Company’s order for two new PSVs far outweigh the one-time loss.

I am particularly excited about this PSV order as we expand and complement our fleet of modern and fuel efficient PSVs. This is a continuation of our asset rotation strategy aimed at renewing our fleet with high-specification, environmentally efficient assets. The vessels are scheduled to deliver in the fourth quarter of 2026 and first quarter of 2027, respectively. We will partly fund this new construction program with the $22.5 million of proceeds from the sale of our last remaining AHTS vessels, marking our exit from the AHTS asset class effective January 2025.”
_______________

(1) Direct vessel profit (defined as operating revenues less operating costs and expenses, “DVP”) is the Company’s measure of segment profitability. DVP is a critical financial measure used by the Company to analyze and compare the operating performance of its regions, without regard to financing decisions (depreciation and interest expense for owned vessels vs. lease expense for lease vessels). DVP is also useful when comparing the Company’s global fleet performance against those of our competitors who may have differing fleet financing structures. DVP has material limitations as an analytical tool in that it does not reflect all of the costs associated with the ownership and operation of our fleet, and it should not be considered in isolation or used as a substitute for our results as reported under GAAP. See page 4 for reconciliation of DVP to GAAP Operating Income (Loss), its most comparable GAAP measure.
   

SEACOR Marine provides global marine and support transportation services to offshore energy facilities worldwide. SEACOR Marine operates and manages a diverse fleet of offshore support vessels that deliver cargo and personnel to offshore installations, including offshore wind farms; assist offshore operations for production and storage facilities; provide construction, well work-over, offshore wind farm installation and decommissioning support; and carry and launch equipment used underwater in drilling and well installation, maintenance, inspection and repair. Additionally, SEACOR Marine’s vessels provide emergency response services and accommodations for technicians and specialists.

Certain statements discussed in this release as well as in other reports, materials and oral statements that the Company releases from time to time to the public constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Generally, words such as “anticipate,” “estimate,” “expect,” “project,” “intend,” “believe,” “plan,” “target,” “forecast” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements concern management’s expectations, strategic objectives, business prospects, anticipated economic performance and financial condition and other similar matters. Forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and subject to a variety of assumptions, risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those anticipated or expected by the management of the Company. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual events or results may differ significantly from these statements. Actual events or results are subject to significant known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors, many of which are beyond the Company’s control and are described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. It should be understood that it is not possible to predict or identify all such factors. Given these risk factors, investors and analysts should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are made. The Company disclaims any obligation or undertaking to provide any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statement to reflect any change in the Company’s expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which the forward-looking statement is based, except as required by law. It is advisable, however, to consult any further disclosures the Company makes on related subjects in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including Annual Reports on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K (if any). These statements constitute the Company’s cautionary statements under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Please visit SEACOR Marine’s website at www.seacormarine.com for additional information.
For all other requests, contact InvestorRelations@seacormarine.com

 
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
(in thousands, except share data)
 
    Three Months Ended December 31,     Year ended December 31,  
    2024     2023     2024     2023  
Operating Revenues   $ 69,808     $ 73,083     $ 271,361     $ 279,511  
Costs and Expenses:                        
Operating     46,726       43,269       197,252       159,650  
Administrative and general     10,888       11,547       44,713       49,183  
Lease expense     347       679       1,678       2,748  
Depreciation and amortization     12,879       13,022       51,628       53,821  
      70,840       68,517       295,271       265,402  
Gains on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     11,624       18,057       13,481       21,409  
Operating Income (Loss)     10,592       22,623       (10,429 )     35,518  
Other Income (Expense):                        
Interest income     372       222       1,768       1,444  
Interest expense     (10,001 )     (10,444 )     (40,627 )     (37,504 )
Loss on debt extinguishment     (31,923 )           (31,923 )     (2,004 )
Derivative (losses) gains, net     (536 )     608       (908 )     608  
Foreign currency gains (losses), net     1,308       (1,276 )     (1,049 )     (2,133 )
Other, net     187             121        
      (40,593 )     (10,890 )     (72,618 )     (39,589 )
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (30,001 )     11,733       (83,047 )     (4,071 )
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense     (2,345 )     6,378       (2,615 )     8,799  
(Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (27,656 )     5,355       (80,432 )     (12,870 )
Equity in Earnings of 50% or Less Owned Companies     1,430       374       2,308       3,556  
Net (Loss) Income   $ (26,226 )   $ 5,729     $ (78,124 )   $ (9,314 )
                         
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:                        
Basic   $ (0.94 )   $ 0.21     $ (2.82 )   $ (0.34 )
Diluted   $ (0.94 )   $ 0.20     $ (2.82 )   $ (0.34 )
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                        
Basic     27,773,200       27,182,496       27,655,289       27,082,391  
Diluted     27,773,200       28,400,684       27,655,289       27,082,391  
                                 


           
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)
 (in thousands, except statistics and per share data)
           
          Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023    
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average Rates Per Day   $ 18,901     $ 18,879     $ 19,141     $ 19,042     $ 18,031    
Fleet Utilization     72 %     67 %     69 %     62 %     71 %  
Fleet Available Days (2)     4,870       5,026       4,994       5,005       5,170    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 66,095     $ 63,313     $ 65,649     $ 59,263     $ 66,498    
Bareboat charter     364       372       364       364       368    
Other marine services     3,349       5,231       3,854       3,143       6,217    
      69,808       68,916       69,867       62,770       73,083    
Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel     20,365       21,940       21,566       21,670       22,080    
Repairs and maintenance     10,433       9,945       10,244       9,763       7,604    
Drydocking     2,467       6,068       6,210       6,706       2,561    
Insurance and loss reserves     2,473       2,584       3,099       1,738       2,944    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     4,884       6,574       3,966       4,523       3,683    
Other     6,104       5,796       4,435       3,699       4,397    
      46,726       52,907       49,520       48,099       43,269    
Direct Vessel Profit (1)     23,082       16,009       20,347       14,671       29,814    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Lease expense     347       364       486       481       679    
Administrative and general     10,888       11,019       10,889       11,917       11,547    
Depreciation and amortization     12,879       12,928       12,939       12,882       13,022    
      24,114       24,311       24,314       25,280       25,248    
Gains (Losses) on Asset Dispositions and Impairments, Net     11,624       1,821       37       (1 )     18,057    
Operating Income (Loss)     10,592       (6,481 )     (3,930 )     (10,610 )     22,623    
Other Income (Expense):                                
Interest income     372       358       445       593       222    
Interest expense     (10,001 )     (10,127 )     (10,190 )     (10,309 )     (10,444 )  
Derivative (losses) gains, net     (536 )     67       104       (543 )     608    
Loss on debt extinguishment     (31,923 )                          
Foreign currency gains (losses), net     1,308       (1,717 )     (560 )     (80 )     (1,276 )  
Other, net     187       29             (95 )        
      (40,593 )     (11,390 )     (10,201 )     (10,434 )     (10,890 )  
(Loss) Income Before Income Tax (Benefit) Expense and Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (30,001 )     (17,871 )     (14,131 )     (21,044 )     11,733    
Income Tax (Benefit) Expense     (2,345 )     (513 )     (682 )     925       6,378    
(Loss) Income Before Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     (27,656 )     (17,358 )     (13,449 )     (21,969 )     5,355    
Equity in Earnings (Losses) of 50% or Less Owned Companies     1,430       1,012       966       (1,100 )     374    
Net (Loss) Income   $ (26,226 )   $ (16,346 )   $ (12,483 )   $ (23,069 )   $ 5,729    
                                 
Net (Loss) Earnings Per Share:                                
Basic   $ (0.94 )   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.45 )   $ (0.84 )   $ 0.21    
Diluted   $ (0.94 )   $ (0.59 )   $ (0.45 )   $ (0.84 )   $ 0.20    
Weighted Average Common Stock and Warrants Outstanding:                                
Basic     27,773       27,773       27,729       27,344       27,182    
Diluted     27,773       27,773       27,729       27,344       28,401    
Common Shares and Warrants Outstanding at Period End     28,950       28,950       28,941       28,906       28,489    

 _______________

(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
   


     
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT
(in thousands, except statistics)
     
    Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023    
United States, primarily Gulf of America                                
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average rates per day worked   $ 26,116     $ 17,188     $ 22,356     $ 28,156     $ 22,584    
Fleet utilization     45 %     42 %     37 %     27 %     50 %  
Fleet available days     920       920       921       927       1,152    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     75       116       179       137       61    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status (2)     184       175       127       182       254    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 10,744     $ 6,593     $ 7,697     $ 6,957     $ 12,929    
Other marine services     1,114       1,188       480       1,026       5,346    
      11,858       7,781       8,177       7,983       18,275    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel     6,097       6,297       6,284       5,781       6,906    
Repairs and maintenance     1,680       1,655       1,879       1,404       819    
Drydocking     1,451       2,615       2,570       1,968       303    
Insurance and loss reserves     854       799       943       396       1,297    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     854       964       866       667       1,032    
Other     229       225       226       (171 )     475    
      11,165       12,555       12,768       10,045       10,832    
Direct Vessel Profit (Loss) (1)   $ 693     $ (4,774 )   $ (4,591 )   $ (2,062 )   $ 7,443    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Lease expense   $ 136     $ 140     $ 141     $ 138     $ 141    
Depreciation and amortization     3,196       3,194       3,194       2,750       3,479    
                                 
Africa and Europe                                
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average rates per day worked   $ 16,895     $ 18,875     $ 18,580     $ 15,197     $ 15,233    
Fleet utilization     73 %     77 %     74 %     76 %     82 %  
Fleet available days     1,856       1,990       1,969       1,775       1,748    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     180       203       203       238       124    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status           58       91       91       92    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 22,999     $ 28,809     $ 27,047     $ 20,555     $ 21,791    
Other marine services     1,027       3,048       1,028       169       189    
      24,026       31,857       28,075       20,724       21,980    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel     5,654       6,083       4,969       5,181       6,007    
Repairs and maintenance     3,712       3,455       3,161       3,209       2,807    
Drydocking     835       681       1,226       2,032       1,298    
Insurance and loss reserves     577       599       819       334       416    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     2,226       2,514       1,170       1,287       623    
Other     3,748       3,975       2,801       2,199       2,267    
      16,752       17,307       14,146       14,242       13,418    
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 7,274     $ 14,550     $ 13,929     $ 6,482     $ 8,562    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Lease expense   $ 82     $ 75     $ 172     $ 178     $ 289    
Depreciation and amortization     4,477       4,540       4,565       3,915       3,747    

 _______________

(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes one liftboat and one FSV cold-stacked in this region as of December 31, 2024.
   


       
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
 UNAUDITED DIRECT VESSEL PROFIT (“DVP”) BY SEGMENT (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
       
    Three Months Ended  
    Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023  
Middle East and Asia                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 17,337     $ 17,825     $ 17,083     $ 16,934     $ 17,590  
Fleet utilization     88 %     71 %     82 %     71 %     69 %
Fleet available days     1,266       1,288       1,296       1,365       1,461  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     30       229       168       224       360  
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 19,385     $ 16,411     $ 18,073     $ 16,477     $ 17,729  
Other marine services     635       375       619       350       539  
      20,020       16,786       18,692       16,827       18,268  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel     5,470       5,769       6,930       5,963       5,522  
Repairs and maintenance     3,574       3,318       3,443       2,712       2,590  
Drydocking     (226 )     832       707       1,483       624  
Insurance and loss reserves     804       927       798       618       1,022  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     840       1,043       1,103       1,198       1,242  
Other     1,305       1,131       989       1,000       1,133  
      11,767       13,020       13,970       12,974       12,133  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 8,253     $ 3,766     $ 4,722     $ 3,853     $ 6,135  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 72     $ 73     $ 71     $ 85     $ 158  
Depreciation and amortization     3,272       3,261       3,247       3,496       3,643  
                               
Latin America                              
Time Charter Statistics:                              
Average rates per day worked   $ 21,390     $ 21,984     $ 22,437     $ 28,308     $ 20,745  
Fleet utilization     73 %     63 %     71 %     58 %     84 %
Fleet available days (2)     828       828       808       938       809  
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     20       94       41       1        
Operating Revenues:                              
Time charter   $ 12,967     $ 11,500     $ 12,832     $ 15,274     $ 14,049  
Bareboat charter     364       372       364       364       368  
Other marine services     573       620       1,727       1,598       143  
      13,904       12,492       14,923       17,236       14,560  
Direct Costs and Expenses:                              
Operating:                              
Personnel     3,144       3,791       3,383       4,745       3,645  
Repairs and maintenance     1,467       1,517       1,761       2,438       1,388  
Drydocking     407       1,940       1,707       1,223       336  
Insurance and loss reserves     238       259       539       390       209  
Fuel, lubes and supplies     964       2,053       827       1,371       786  
Other     822       465       419       671       522  
      7,042       10,025       8,636       10,838       6,886  
Direct Vessel Profit (1)   $ 6,862     $ 2,467     $ 6,287     $ 6,398     $ 7,674  
Other Costs and Expenses:                              
Lease expense   $ 57     $ 76     $ 102     $ 80     $ 91  
Depreciation and amortization     1,934       1,933       1,933       2,721       2,153  

 _______________

(1) See full description of footnote above.
(2) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
   


     
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS
(in thousands, except statistics)
     
    Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023    
AHTS                                
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average rates per day worked   $ 10,410     $ 10,316     $ 8,125     $ 8,538     $ 8,937    
Fleet utilization     79 %     46 %     49 %     75 %     64 %  
Fleet available days     178       334       364       364       368    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     28       87       29             41    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status           58       91       91       92    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 1,465     $ 1,576     $ 1,459     $ 2,331     $ 2,102    
Other marine services           13       219             6    
      1,465       1,589       1,678       2,331       2,108    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel   $ 595     $ 981     $ 1,045     $ 1,064     $ 944    
Repairs and maintenance     128       239       465       220       612    
Drydocking     5       436       280       68       58    
Insurance and loss reserves     49       66       97       43       73    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     25       90       69       616       375    
Other     210       263       230       287       295    
      1,012       2,075       2,186       2,298       2,357    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Lease expense   $ 7     $ 4     $ 164     $ 171     $ 253    
Depreciation and amortization     122       175       175       175       175    
                                 
FSV                                
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average rates per day worked   $ 13,643     $ 13,102     $ 12,978     $ 11,834     $ 11,841    
Fleet utilization     72 %     81 %     80 %     72 %     74 %  
Fleet available days     2,024       2,024       2,002       2,002       2,105    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     118       96       128       216       337    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     92       83       36       91       92    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 19,992     $ 21,606     $ 20,698     $ 17,081     $ 18,502    
Other marine services     416       1,012       516       126       163    
      20,408       22,618       21,214       17,207       18,665    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel   $ 5,078     $ 5,637     $ 5,829     $ 5,649     $ 5,320    
Repairs and maintenance     4,480       4,378       4,572       3,093       2,691    
Drydocking     426       448       457       1,869       1,710    
Insurance and loss reserves     422       532       546       277       507    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     1,586       1,962       993       1,051       1,441    
Other     2,456       2,238       1,850       1,649       1,632    
      14,448       15,195       14,247       13,588       13,301    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Depreciation and amortization   $ 4,746     $ 4,744     $ 4,746     $ 4,744     $ 4,879    
                                           


     
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
     
    Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023    
PSV                                
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average rates per day worked   $ 17,912     $ 21,819     $ 20,952     $ 19,133     $ 19,778    
Fleet utilization     72 %     58 %     66 %     53 %     77 %  
Fleet available days (1)     1,932       1,932       1,900       1,911       1,902    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     117       349       291       307       109    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 24,865     $ 24,488     $ 26,390     $ 19,390     $ 29,140    
Bareboat charter     364       372       364       364       368    
Other marine services     1,561       2,855       2,266       416       595    
      26,790       27,715       29,020       20,170       30,103    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel   $ 8,999     $ 9,360     $ 8,979     $ 8,850     $ 9,017    
Repairs and maintenance     4,101       3,798       3,151       4,393       3,520    
Drydocking     1,046       2,629       2,616       3,386       472    
Insurance and loss reserves     618       636       1,037       395       690    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     2,379       3,594       1,575       1,889       1,027    
Other     2,566       2,821       1,850       1,395       1,922    
      19,709       22,838       19,208       20,308       16,648    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Lease expense   $     $ (3 )   $ 3     $     $    
Depreciation and amortization     4,122       4,117       4,128       4,073       4,073    

 _______________

(1) Includes available days for a bareboat charter for one PSV, which has been excluded from days worked and average day rates.
   


     
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED PERFORMANCE BY VESSEL CLASS (continued)
(in thousands, except statistics)
     
    Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023    
Liftboats                                
Time Charter Statistics:                                
Average rates per day worked   $ 39,326     $ 36,423     $ 43,204     $ 53,506     $ 40,181    
Fleet utilization     68 %     58 %     54 %     53 %     52 %  
Fleet available days     736       736       728       728       795    
Out-of-service days for repairs, maintenance and drydockings     41       109       143       78       60    
Out-of-service days for cold-stacked status     92       92       91       91       162    
Operating Revenues:                                
Time charter   $ 19,773     $ 15,643     $ 17,102     $ 20,461     $ 16,754    
Other marine services     1,177       1,142       666       1,772       4,666    
      20,950       16,785       17,768       22,233       21,420    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel   $ 5,678     $ 5,926     $ 6,842     $ 6,140     $ 5,316    
Repairs and maintenance     1,722       1,531       2,054       2,035       769    
Drydocking     990       2,555       2,857       1,383       321    
Insurance and loss reserves     1,384       1,334       1,482       1,282       1,554    
Fuel, lubes and supplies     894       928       1,329       967       838    
Other     860       473       519       343       531    
      11,528       12,747       15,083       12,150       9,329    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Depreciation and amortization     3,866       3,866       3,865       3,866       3,867    
                                 
Other Activity                                
Operating Revenues:                                
Other marine services   $ 195     $ 209     $ 187     $ 829     $ 787    
      195       209       187       829       787    
Direct Costs and Expenses:                                
Operating:                                
Personnel   $ 15     $ 36     $ (1,129 )   $ (33 )   $ 1,483    
Repairs and maintenance     2       (1 )     2       22       12    
Insurance and loss reserves           16       (63 )     (259 )     120    
Fuel, lubes and supplies                             2    
Other     12       1       (14 )     25       17    
      29       52       (1,204 )     (245 )     1,634    
Other Costs and Expenses:                                
Lease expense   $ 340     $ 363     $ 319     $ 310     $ 426    
Depreciation and amortization     23       26       25       24       28    
                                           


 
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
 
    Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023    
ASSETS                                
Current Assets:                                
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 59,491     $ 35,601     $ 40,605     $ 59,593     $ 67,455    
Restricted cash     16,649       2,263       2,255       2,566       16,676    
Receivables:                                
Trade, net of allowance for credit loss     69,888       76,497       70,770       58,272       63,728    
Other     7,913       7,841       6,210       12,210       11,049    
Tax receivable     1,601       983       983       983       983    
Inventories     2,760       3,139       3,117       2,516       1,609    
Prepaid expenses and other     4,406       4,840       5,659       3,425       2,686    
Assets held for sale     10,943             500       500       500    
Total current assets     173,651       131,164       130,099       140,065       164,686    
Property and Equipment:                                
Historical cost     900,414       921,445       921,443       919,139       918,823    
Accumulated depreciation     (367,448 )     (362,604 )     (349,799 )     (337,001 )     (324,141 )  
      532,966       558,841       571,644       582,138       594,682    
Construction in progress     11,904       11,935       11,518       13,410       10,362    
Net property and equipment     544,870       570,776       583,162       595,548       605,044    
Right-of-use asset - operating leases     3,436       3,575       3,683       3,988       4,291    
Right-of-use asset - finance leases     36       19       28       29       37    
Investments, at equity, and advances to 50% or less owned companies     3,541       2,046       2,641       3,122       4,125    
Other assets     1,577       1,864       1,953       2,094       2,153    
Total assets   $ 727,111     $ 709,444     $ 721,566     $ 744,846     $ 780,336    
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY                                
Current Liabilities:                                
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   $ 606     $ 494     $ 861     $ 1,285     $ 1,591    
Current portion of finance lease liabilities     17       17       26       33       35    
Current portion of long-term debt     27,500       28,605       28,605       28,605       28,365    
Accounts payable     29,236       22,744       17,790       23,453       27,562    
Other current liabilities     27,683       28,808       23,795       21,067       19,533    
Total current liabilities     85,042       80,668       71,077       74,443       77,086    
Long-term operating lease liabilities     2,982       3,221       3,276       3,390       3,529    
Long-term finance lease liabilities     20       4       5             6    
Long-term debt     317,339       272,325       277,740       281,989       287,544    
Deferred income taxes     22,037       26,802       30,083       33,873       35,718    
Deferred gains and other liabilities     1,369       1,416       1,447       2,285       2,229    
Total liabilities     428,789       384,436       383,628       395,980       406,112    
Equity:                                
SEACOR Marine Holdings Inc. stockholders’ equity:                                
Common stock     287       287       286       286       280    
Additional paid-in capital     479,283       477,661       476,020       474,433       472,692    
Accumulated deficit     (180,600 )     (154,374 )     (138,028 )     (125,609 )     (102,425 )  
Shares held in treasury     (8,110 )     (8,110 )     (8,110 )     (8,071 )     (4,221 )  
Accumulated other comprehensive income, net of tax     7,141       9,223       7,449       7,506       7,577    
      298,001       324,687       337,617       348,545       373,903    
Noncontrolling interests in subsidiaries     321       321       321       321       321    
Total equity     298,322       325,008       337,938       348,866       374,224    
Total liabilities and equity   $ 727,111     $ 709,444     $ 721,566     $ 744,846     $ 780,336    
 


           
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
           
          Three Months Ended
    Dec. 31, 2024     Sep. 30, 2024     Jun. 30, 2024     Mar. 31, 2024     Dec. 31, 2023    
Cash Flows from Operating Activities:                                
Net (Loss) Income   $ (26,226 )   $ (16,346 )   $ (12,483 )   $ (23,069 )   $ 5,729    
Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) income to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:                                
Depreciation and amortization     12,879       12,928       12,939       12,882       13,022    
Deferred financing costs amortization     254       298       297       295       279    
Stock-based compensation expense     1,622       1,604       1,587       1,645       1,510    
Debt discount amortization     1,799       2,061       1,993       1,926       1,862    
Allowance for credit losses     59       101       39       3       266    
(Gains) losses from equipment sales, retirements or impairments     (11,624 )     (1,821 )     (37 )     1       (18,057 )  
Losses on debt extinguishment     28,252                            
Derivative losses (gains)     536       (67 )     (104 )     543       (608 )  
Interest on finance lease     2             1             1    
Settlements on derivative transactions, net                       164          
Currency (gains) losses     (1,308 )     1,717       560       80       1,276    
Deferred income taxes     (4,766 )     (3,281 )     (3,790 )     (1,845 )     2,640    
Equity (earnings) losses     (1,430 )     (1,012 )     (966 )     1,100       (374 )  
Dividends received from equity investees           1,498       1,418             166    
Changes in Operating Assets and Liabilities:                                
Accounts receivables     5,448       (7,411 )     (6,928 )     4,291       (3,472 )  
Other assets     1,338       1,032       (2,395 )     (1,290 )     733    
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     1,693       9,325       (4,378 )     (3,895 )     (6,456 )  
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities     8,528       626       (12,247 )     (7,169 )     (1,483 )  
Cash Flows from Investing Activities:                                
Purchases of property and equipment     (3,010 )     (210 )     (658 )     (3,416 )     (3,644 )  
Proceeds from disposition of property and equipment     22,441       2,331       86             36,692    
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities     19,431       2,121       (572 )     (3,416 )     33,048    
Cash Flows from Financing Activities:                                
Payments on long-term debt     (2,479 )     (7,770 )     (6,533 )     (7,530 )     (6,173 )  
Payments on debt extinguishment     (328,712 )                          
Payments on debt extinguishment cost     (3,671 )                          
Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net of debt discount and issue costs     345,192                         87    
Payments on finance leases     (13 )     (10 )     (9 )     (9 )     (9 )  
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net of issue costs                             24    
Proceeds from exercise of stock options and warrants           38       102                
Tax withholdings on restricted stock vesting                 (39 )     (3,850 )        
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities     10,317       (7,742 )     (6,479 )     (11,389 )     (6,071 )  
Effects of Exchange Rate Changes on Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents           (1 )     (1 )     2       1    
Net Change in Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents     38,276       (4,996 )     (19,299 )     (21,972 )     25,495    
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, Beginning of Period     37,864       42,860       62,159       84,131       58,636    
Cash, Restricted Cash and Cash Equivalents, End of Period   $ 76,140     $ 37,864     $ 42,860     $ 62,159     $ 84,131    
 


 
SEACOR MARINE HOLDINGS INC.
UNAUDITED FLEET COUNTS
 
    Owned     Leased-in     Managed     Total  
December 31, 2024                        
AHTS                 2       2  
FSV     22             1       23  
PSV     21                   21  
Liftboats     8                   8  
      51             3       54  
December 31, 2023                        
AHTS     3       1             4  
FSV     22             3       25  
PSV     21                   21  
Liftboats     8                   8  
      54       1       3       58  

Primary Logo

SEACOR Marine Announces Fourth Quarter 2024 Results

