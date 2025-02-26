Submit Release
Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

TORONTO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Topicus.com Inc. (TSXV:TOI) in a joint release with Constellation Software Inc. (TSX:CSU) today announced financial results for Topicus.com Inc. (“Topicus” or the “Company”) for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2024. Please note that all amounts referred to in this press release are in Euros unless otherwise stated.

The following press release should be read in conjunction with the Annual Consolidated Financial Statements of Topicus.com Inc. (or the “Company”) for the year ended December 31, 2024, which we prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) and the Company’s annual Management’s Discussion and Analysis for the year ended December 31, 2024, which can be found on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com and on Topicus.com Inc.’s website www.topicus.com. Additional information about Topicus.com Inc. is also available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.com.

Q4 2024 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 18% (5% organic growth) to €364.9 million compared to €309.7 million in Q4 2023.
  • Net income increased 32% to €56.2 million (€0.40 on a diluted per share basis) from €42.5 million (€0.31 on a diluted per share basis) in Q4 2023.
  • Acquisitions were completed for aggregate cash consideration of €47.9 million (which includes acquired cash). Deferred payments associated with these acquisitions have an estimated value of €6.7 million resulting in total consideration of €54.6 million.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased 28% to €79.6 million compared to €62.4 million in Q4 2023.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased 27% to €36.6 million compared to €28.9 million in Q4 2023.

2024 Headlines:

  • Revenue increased 15% (5% organic growth) to €1,294.9 million compared to €1,125.0 million in 2023.
  • Net income increased 30% to €149.5 million (€1.11 on a diluted per share basis) from €115.4 million (€0.88 on a diluted per share basis) in 2023.
  • A number of acquisitions were completed for total consideration of €153.4 million including holdbacks and contingent consideration.
  • Cash flows from operations (“CFO”) increased 41% to €347.6 million compared to €246.6 million in 2023.
  • Free cash flow available to shareholders1 (“FCFA2S”) increased 44% to €177.4 million compared to €123.4 million in 2023.

Total revenue for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 was €364.9 million, an increase of 18%, or €55.2 million, compared to €309.7 million for the comparable period in 2023. For the year ended December 31, 2024 total revenues were €1,294.9 million, an increase of 15%, or €169.9 million, compared to €1,125.0 million for the comparable period in 2023. The increase for both the three months and 12 months ended December 31, 2024 compared to the same periods in the prior year is primarily attributable to growth from acquisitions as the Company experienced organic growth of 5% for each of the periods. Organic growth is not a standardized financial measure and might not be comparable to measures disclosed by other issuers.

Net income for the quarter ended December 31, 2024 increased €13.7 million to €56.2 million compared to €42.5 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €0.40 in the quarter ended December 31, 2024 compared to €0.31 for the same period in 2023. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 net income increased €34.1 million to €149.5 million compared to €115.4 million for the same period in 2023. On a per share basis, this translated into net income per basic and diluted share of €1.11 in the twelve months ended December 31, 2024 compared to €0.88 for the same period in 2023.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, CFO increased €17.2 million to €79.6 million compared to €62.4 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 28%. Many of the businesses invoice customers for annual software maintenance fees in Q1 each year resulting in a disproportionate amount of cash being received in the first quarter as compared to the remaining three quarters. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, CFO increased €101.1 million to €347.6 million compared to €246.6 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 41%.

For the quarter ended December 31, 2024, FCFA2S increased €7.7 million to €36.6 million compared to €28.9 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 27%. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2024, FCFA2S increased €54.0 million to €177.4 million compared to €123.4 million for the same period in 2023 representing an increase of 44%.

1. See Non-IFRS measures.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements herein may be “forward looking” statements that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Topicus or the industry to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. A number of factors could cause actual results to vary significantly from the results discussed in the forward looking statements. These forward looking statements reflect current assumptions and expectations regarding future events and operating performance and are made as of the date hereof and Topicus assumes no obligation, except as required by law, to update any forward looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances.

Non-IFRS Measures

Free cash flow available to shareholders ‘‘FCFA2S’’ refers to net cash flows from operating activities less interest paid on lease obligations, interest paid on other facilities, credit facility transaction costs, repayments of lease obligations, dividends paid to redeemable preferred securities holders, and property and equipment purchased, and includes interest and dividends received, and the proceeds from sale of interest rate caps. The portion of this amount applicable to non-controlling interests is then deducted. Topicus believes that FCFA2S is useful supplemental information as it provides an indication of the uncommitted cash flow that is available to shareholders if Topicus does not make any acquisitions, or investments, and does not repay any debts. While Topicus could use the FCFA2S to pay dividends or repurchase shares, Topicus’ objective is to invest all of our FCFA2S in acquisitions which meet Topicus’ hurdle rate.

FCFA2S is not a recognized measure under IFRS and, accordingly, readers are cautioned that FCFA2S should not be construed as an alternative to net cash flows from operating activities.

The following table reconciles FCFA2S to net cash flows from operating activities:

      Three months ended
December 31,		       Year ended
December 31,		  
      2024 2023       2024 2023  
    (€ in millions)   (€ in millions)
                     
Net cash flows from operating activities     79.6   62.4         347.6   246.6    
Adjusted for:                    
Interest paid on lease obligations     (0.6 ) (0.4 )       (2.1 ) (1.4 )  
Interest paid on other facilities     (5.7 ) (4.4 )       (21.1 ) (15.8 )  
Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap     -   -         -   4.8    
Credit facility transaction costs     (0.3 ) (0.0 )       (1.3 ) (0.3 )  
Payments of lease obligations     (6.5 ) (5.5 )       (24.6 ) (21.8 )  
Property and equipment purchased     (1.9 ) (2.5 )       (8.3 ) (7.8 )  
                     
      64.5   49.5         290.3   204.3    
Less amount attributable to                    
  non-controlling interests     (27.9 ) (20.6 )       (112.9 ) (81.0 )  
                     
Free cash flow available to shareholders     36.6   28.9         177.4   123.4    
                     
Due to rounding, certain totals may not foot.                    
 

About Topicus.com Inc.

Topicus’ subordinate voting shares are listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange under the symbol "TOI". Topicus acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

About Constellation Software Inc.

Constellation's common shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol "CSU". Constellation acquires, manages and builds vertical market software businesses.

For further information:
Jamal Baksh
Chief Financial Officer
jbaksh@csisoftware.com
info@topicus.com
www.topicus.com

SOURCE: TOPICUS.COM INC.

 
Topicus.com Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
           
        December 31, 2024 December 31, 2023
           
Assets        
           
Current assets:        
  Cash     206,157 179,059
  Accounts receivable     142,791 134,079
  Unbilled revenue     45,415 44,838
  Inventories     4,930 4,517
  Other assets     55,107 55,250
        454,400 417,742
           
Non-current assets:        
  Property and equipment     23,245 20,030
  Right of use assets     75,666 61,066
  Deferred income taxes     19,905 16,412
  Other assets     11,983 13,824
  Intangible assets 950,670 903,709
        1,081,470 1,015,042
           
Total assets     1,535,870 1,432,784
           
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity        
           
Current liabilities:        
  Topicus Revolving Credit Facility and current portion of term and other loans 225,718 161,077
  Accounts payable and accrued liabilities     250,361 211,423
  Deferred revenue     166,593 138,854
  Provisions     2,582 1,708
  Acquisition holdback payables     13,073 12,292
  Lease obligations     23,629 20,614
  Income taxes payable     18,233 20,068
        700,189 566,035
           
Non-current liabilities:        
  Term and other loans     49,300 64,615
  Deferred income taxes     145,911 137,155
  Acquisition holdback payables     10,061 1,339
  Lease obligations     53,188 41,524
  Other liabilities     45,825 29,632
        304,285 274,266
           
Total liabilities     1,004,474 840,301
           
           
Shareholders' Equity:        
  Capital stock     39,412 39,412
  Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     5,584 2,390
  Retained earnings     266,281 297,382
  Non-controlling interests     220,119 253,299
        531,396 592,483
           
           
           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity     1,535,870 1,432,784
           


Topicus.com Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Income (Loss)        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
         
           
      Year ended December 31,
      2024     2023  
           
Revenue          
License     43,507     35,458  
Professional services     326,877     297,669  
Hardware and other     24,819     18,045  
Maintenance and other recurring     899,659     773,801  
      1,294,862     1,124,973  
Expenses          
Staff     706,579     625,200  
Hardware     16,851     12,068  
Third party license, maintenance and professional services   100,085     88,074  
Occupancy     10,951     8,351  
Travel, telecommunications, supplies, software and equipment   50,382     43,639  
Professional fees     20,722     15,318  
Other, net     13,427     15,422  
Depreciation     34,088     30,586  
Amortization of intangible assets     135,499     121,124  
      1,088,584     959,782  
           
Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   617     -  
Bargain purchase (gain)     (517 )   -  
Finance and other expenses (income)     22,705     20,426  
      22,804     20,426  
           
Income (loss) before income taxes     183,474     144,766  
           
Current income tax expense (recovery)     62,413     53,098  
Deferred income tax expense (recovery)     (28,410 )   (23,759 )
Income tax expense (recovery)     34,004     29,338  
           
Net income (loss)     149,470     115,427  
           
Net income (loss) attributable to:          
Equity holders of Topicus     91,994     71,753  
Non-controlling interests     57,476     43,674  
Net income (loss)     149,470     115,427  
           
Weighted average shares          
Basic shares outstanding     82,766,336     81,889,764  
Diluted shares outstanding     129,841,819     129,841,819  
           
Earnings (loss) per common share of Topicus          
Basic     1.11     0.88  
Diluted     1.11     0.88  
           
           


Topicus.com Inc.          
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss)        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
           
         
         
      Year ended December 31,
      2024   2023
           
Net income (loss)     149,470   115,427
           
Items that are or may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss):        
           
Foreign currency translation differences from foreign operations and other   7,241   2,344
           
Other comprehensive (loss) income for the period, net of income tax   7,241   2,344
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period   156,711   117,771
           
Total other comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus     3,193   1,201
Non-controlling interests     4,048   1,143
Total other comprehensive income (loss)     7,241   2,344
           
Total comprehensive income (loss) attributable to:        
Equity holders of Topicus     95,187   72,954
Non-controlling interests     61,524   44,817
Total comprehensive income (loss)     156,711   117,771



             
Topicus.com Inc.            
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
               
Year ended December 31, 2024            
         
    Capital Stock Accumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		 Retained
earnings		   Total   Non-controlling
interests		   Total equity  
               
Balance at January 1, 2024 39,412 2,390 297,382   339,185   253,299   592,483  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:            
               
Net income (loss) - - 91,994   91,994   57,476   149,470  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)            
               
Foreign currency translation differences from            
  foreign operations and other, net of income tax - 3,193 -   3,193   4,048   7,241  
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss)            
  for the period - 3,193 -   3,193   4,048   7,241  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 3,193 91,994   95,187   61,524   156,711  
               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity            
               
  Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - - (251 ) (251 ) (369 ) (620 )
               
  Exchange of Topicus Coop ordinary units held by non-controlling interests to subordinate voting shares of Topicus - - 4,797   4,797   (4,797 ) -  
               
  Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company - - (127,641 ) (127,641 ) -   (127,641 )
               
  Return of capital to non-controlling interests         (9,048 ) (9,048 )
               
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - - -   -   (80,489 ) (80,489 )
               
Balance at December 31, 2024 39,412 5,584 266,281   311,277   220,119   531,396  
               


Topicus.com Inc.            
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Shareholders' Equity        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
               
               
Year ended December 31, 2023            
               
         
    Capital Stock Accumulated other
comprehensive
(loss) income		   Retained
earnings		   Total Non-controlling
interests		   Total equity  
               
Balance at January 1, 2023 39,412 (232 ) 226,919   266,099 201,685   467,784  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period:            
               
Net income (loss) - -   71,753   71,753 43,674   115,427  
               
Other comprehensive income (loss)            
               
Foreign currency translation differences from            
  foreign operations and other, net of income tax - 1,201   -   1,201 1,143   2,344  
               
Total other comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 1,201   -   1,201 1,143   2,344  
               
Total comprehensive income (loss) for the period - 1,201   71,753   72,954 44,817   117,771  
               
               
Transactions with owners, recorded directly in equity            
               
  Other movements in non-controlling interests and equity - 1,422   (1,290 ) 131 (203 ) (72 )
               
  Contribution by non-controlling interests - -   -   - 9,617   9,617  
               
  Acquisition of non-controlling interests - -   -   - (803 ) (803 )
               
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests - -   -   - (1,814 ) (1,814 )
               
Balance at December 31, 2023 39,412 2,390   297,382   339,185 253,299   592,483  
               


Topicus.com Inc.        
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows        
(In thousands of euros, except per share amounts. Due to rounding, numbers presented may not foot.)
             
         
             
        Year ended December 31,
        2024     2023  
             
Cash flows from (used in) operating activities:        
  Net income (loss)   149,470     115,427  
  Adjustments for:        
    Depreciation   34,088     30,586  
    Amortization of intangible assets   135,499     121,124  
    Impairment of intangible and other non-financial assets   617     -  
    Bargain purchase (gain)   (517 )   -  
    Finance and other expenses (income)   22,705     20,426  
    Income tax expense (recovery)   34,004     29,338  
  Change in non-cash operating assets and liabilities        
    exclusive of effects of business combinations   27,106     (20,062 )
  Income taxes (paid) received   (55,344 )   (50,281 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) operating activities   347,627     246,558  
             
Cash flows from (used in) financing activities:        
  Interest paid on lease obligations   (2,054 )   (1,422 )
  Interest paid on other facilities   (21,124 )   (15,779 )
  Proceeds from sale of interest rate cap   -     4,809  
  Net increase (decrease) in Topicus Revolving Credit Facility   65,000     25,000  
  Proceeds from issuance of term and other loans   30,238     37,010  
  Increase (decrease) in bank indebtedness   7,873     -  
  Repayment of loan from CSI   -     (29,878 )
  Increase (decrease) in loan from Vela Software Group   (300 )   1,342  
  Contribution from Vela Software Group into GeoSoftware and Geoactive   -     9,617  
  Return of capital to non-controlling interests   (9,048 )   -  
  Repayments of term and other loans   (47,786 )   (84,226 )
  Credit facility transaction costs   (1,321 )   (278 )
  Payments of lease obligations   (24,594 )   (21,784 )
  Other financing activities   (356 )   (573 )
  Dividends paid to non-controlling interests   (80,489 )   (1,814 )
  Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company   (127,641 )   -  
  Net cash flows from (used in) in financing activities   (211,602 )   (77,977 )
             
Cash flows from (used in) investing activities:        
  Acquisition of businesses   (112,952 )   (113,846 )
  Cash obtained with acquired businesses   35,532     12,291  
  Post-acquisition settlement payments, net of receipts   (22,385 )   (17,622 )
  Purchases of other investments   -     (248 )
  (Increase) decrease in restricted cash   (2,128 )   -  
  Property and equipment purchased   (8,283 )   (7,778 )
  Net cash flows from (used in) investing activities   (110,217 )   (127,203 )
             
Effect of foreign currency on        
  cash and cash equivalents   1,291     909  
             
Increase (decrease) in cash   27,099     42,287  
             
Cash, beginning of period   179,059     136,772  
             
Cash, end of period   206,157     179,059  



Constellation Software Inc. and Topicus.Com Inc. Announce Results for Topicus.com Inc. for the Fourth Quarter and Year Ended December 31, 2024

