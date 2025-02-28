Hazel-Ann McLean Releases 'The Executive Women’s Playbook – 8 Steps to Trailblazing Leadership'

The Executive Women’s Playbook – 8 Steps to Trailblazing Leadership

In her latest book, Hazel-Ann McLean introduces a powerful framework for women to break barriers, lead with confidence, and drive meaningful change.

We may want to blend in, but standing out is, in fact, what precedes true leadership. Success doesn’t come from conformity; it comes from resilience, innovation, and showing up as your authentic self” — Hazel-Ann McLean, Author

DALLAS, FL, UNITED STATES, February 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hazel-Ann McLean has spent her career leading in male-dominated spaces while guiding companies through transformation, growth, and resilience. In her latest book, The Executive Women’s Playbook – 8 Steps to Trailblazing Leadership, she introduces a powerful framework for women to break barriers, lead with confidence, and drive meaningful change.

Her journey as a trailblazer began when she became the first female student to attend an all-male high school in Trinidad and Tobago—a groundbreaking experience she documented in her first book, A Sparkle of Royal Blue. During its launch, audience questions led her to a powerful realization: the strategies she used to navigate that unfamiliar environment were the same ones she later applied in leadership, innovation, and corporate strategy.

This discovery led Hazel-Ann to develop the BE-IT Framework, a copyrighted step-by-step model for trailblazing in unknown environments. The Executive Women’s Playbook provides practical tools and proven strategies to help women build resilience, inspire innovation, and achieve transformative success in their organizations.

“I believe that while many women may want to blend in, standing out is, in fact, what precedes true leadership. Success in leadership doesn’t come from conformity; it comes from resilience, innovation, and showing up as your authentic self,” states Hazel-Ann McLean.

About the Author

Hazel-Ann Mclean is the CEO of TriVerum, a strategic management consulting firm which specializes in strategic problem solving, in healthcare, non-profits and government agencies. Renowned for her expertise in Transformational Leadership and Belonging, Hazel-Ann has been a featured speaker at prestigious events such as the Women’s Roundtable Series, where she was invited by Princess Beatrice of York, as well as engagements with Comcast and Bank of New York Mellon. A distinguished alumna of Carnegie Mellon University's Tepper School of Business, where she earned her MBA. Beyond the boardroom, McLean is a passionate advocate for gender equality, a mother of two, and a trailblazer who has dedicated her career to inspiring the next generation of fearless female leaders.

Availability

The Executive Women’s Playbook – 8 Steps to Trailblazing Leadership is available now on Amazon click to view https://shorturl.at/AHgjC

