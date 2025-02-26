Submit Release
California's water allocation up as state juggles supply and flood risks

The California Department of Water Resources announced another increase to the State Water Project (SWP) allocation forecast for 2025. The allocation increased to 35%, up from 20% in January. This after comes after two large atmospheric rivers in February helped boost water supply.

